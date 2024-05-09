Matt DiBenedetto to run remainder of 2024 NASCAR Xfinity season

DiBenedetto, 32, has started nearly 250 Cup races, running nearly every race between 2015 and 2021. He never won, but scored three runner-up finishes. He even made the 2020 playoffs, ending the season 13th in the final standings.

He then joined Rackley W.A.R. full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series for 2022. He earned his first-ever win at the national level when he captured the checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway in the fall of that year. The following year, he made the playoffs, but was released before the end of the season.

His future remained a mystery for some time, but made his first start of the year at the end of March. Driving for Viking Motorsports, he competed at Richmond Raceway and finished 18th. It was his first Xfinity race in five years. In six starts, he already has a top-ten finish, placing eighth at Talladega. It was the best result of his NXS career, coming in his 73rd start.

The team has now confirmed that DiBenedetto will drive the No. 38 car for the rest of the year.

Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, Viking Motorsports Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

"We are very excited to have Matt join us for the remainder of the 2024 season and (hopefully) beyond," said Don Sackett, team owner of Viking Motorsports. "His skill behind the wheel and his dedication to the sport make him an ideal fit for our team. We believe this partnership will not only elevate our performance on the track but also provide a platform for growth and success in the seasons to come."

Added Sackett: "2024 holds immense promise for Viking Motorsports, and having Matt lead the charge only amplifies our excitement. "We eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead and are eager to share this journey with our dedicated fans, partners, and supporters."

2014 was the only time in DiBenedetto's career where he ran more than 20 Xfinity races. Starting 29 of 33 races that year, he ended up 21st in the championship standings.