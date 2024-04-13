All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
NASCAR XFINITY Texas
Race report

Mayer beats Sieg to Texas NASCAR Xfinity win in spectacular photo finish

Sam Mayer beat Ryan Sieg by just 0.002s at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, earning his fifth career NASCAR Xfinity win and his first of the 2024 season in truly dramatic fashion.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Sieg was making his 342nd career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, and was still searching for his first-ever win after 12 years of competition. He was leading at the white flag, but Mayer was able to cut under him and gain the advantage down the backstretch.

But when Mayer slipped up in Turn 3, Sieg cut back under him and the two drag-raced to the finish line. It was a truly spectacular photo finish with Sieg door-slamming Mayer, who was up against the outside wall.

At the checkered flag, Mayer had the win by a mere 0.002s. Sieg was forced to settle for second.

"That's absolutely unreal," said an exasperated Mayer. "This team ... the amount of adversity we had to fight this entire year so far and to come to a 1.5 miler that I want to say I'm good at, but it took every ounce of me to do that today. So proud of my team."

Sieg on the heartbreaking loss: "Just tough. I was doing all that I could do. I wish we were on the other side of that .002. It is what it is. I think we are in the Dash For Cash now, so that is a good positive. We ran up front where we needed to be. We were able to make gains on it. I feel like there is more to come. We just have to put a full race together. Ugh, we were so close. That just sucks.”  

Mayer was also a Dash 4 Cash driver, collecting the $100,000 bonus. Justin Allgaier finished third, A.J. Allmendinger fourth, and Cole Custer fifth.

Rounding out the top-ten were Austin Hill, Ryan Truex, Sammy Smith, Jesse Love, and Anthony Alfredo.

Stage 1

Love led the field to the green flag. At the start, Taylor Gray had a remarkable save, fishtailing down the backstretch before finally getting his car under control.

Chandler Smith was then able to get under Love and take the lead. The pole-sitter appeared to be struggling, and quickly dropped through the pack.

The first caution flag of the race was for a spin by Daniel Dye, who may have had a little help from his Kaulig Racing teammate Josh Williams.

Later in the run, Allgaier was able to power around the outside of Smith and take the lead. He went on to win Stage 1 ahead of C. Smith, Riley Herbst, Brandon Jones, R. Truex, Custer, A. Hill, R. Sieg, Allmendinger, and Parker Kligerman.

Stage 2

During pitstops, Allmendinger missed his box, which cost him all his track position as he had to return to the pits for service. Allgaier was firmly in control of the race at this point.

Kligerman was forced to pit under green for a vibration, and an incident involving Leland Honeyman set-up a sprint to the end of the stage.

There were six laps remaining in the stage at the restart, which saw plenty of action. Ryan Truex slapped the wall, but was able to carry on. Chandler Smith also sustained damage in a separate stack-up.

Allgaier swept the stages, beating Custer, Herbst, B. Jones. R. Sieg, S. Smith. A. Hill, Love, Allmendinger, and Mayer.

Stage 3

The final stage had a green-flag feel to it, and the final round of green-flag pitstops began with just under 60 laps to go. The cycle lasted for a while as several drives went long, hoping to catch a yellow. Austin Hill finally relinquished the lead with 30 laps to go, pitting.

Allgaier was back in control, but feeling the pressure from Herbst, it pushed the issue with the slower car of Honeyman. Contact was made, Honeyman slammed the wall, and the caution flew once again.

Kligerman chose to stay out during the caution and inherited the race lead while a two-tire call from Jones and Hill vaulted them in front of Allgaier.

A wild restart with 21 laps to go saw Jones surge into the lead, but as he and JR Motorsports teammate Sam Mayer were battling, an unexpected challenger approached. After restarting 10th, R. Sieg had made his way up to third and quickly took the lead.

The caution flag was then displayed as three cars crashed on the frontstretch. Kyle Weatherman, Sheldon Creed, and Hailie Deegan were all involved.

Sieg, a driver/owner who had never won before, got away on the ensuing restart. Jones and Herbst slammed doors, forcing Herbst to make an unscheduled pitstop.

Mayer was closing in on Sieg, catching him at the white flag. The spectacular photo finish saw Mayer eclipse Sieg by just 0.002s, denying him the upset victory.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1
S. MayerJR MOTORSPORTS
 1 Chevrolet 200

2:22'53.698

   7 41
2 R. SiegRSS RACING 39 Ford 200

+0.002

2:22'53.700

 0.002 7 44
3 J. AllgaierJR MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 200

+0.517

2:22'54.215

 0.515 7 54
4 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 200

+2.099

2:22'55.797

 1.582 8 37
5 C. CusterSTEWART-HAAS RACING 00 Ford 200

+3.584

2:22'57.282

 1.485 7 47
6 A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 21 Chevrolet 200

+5.623

2:22'59.321

 2.039 8 39
7 R. TruexJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 200

+5.805

2:22'59.503

 0.182 9 35
8
S. SmithJR MOTORSPORTS
 8 Chevrolet 200

+6.085

2:22'59.783

 0.280 7 34
9
J. LoveRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
 2 Chevrolet 200

+6.517

2:23'00.215

 0.432 7 31
10
A. AlfredoOUR MOTORSPORTS
 5 Chevrolet 200

+6.663

2:23'00.361

 0.146 7 27
11
T. GrayJOE GIBBS RACING
 19 Toyota 200

+6.797

2:23'00.495

 0.134 9  
12 J. WilliamsKAULIG RACING 11 Chevrolet 200

+6.939

2:23'00.637

 0.142 7 25
13 B. JonesJR MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 200

+7.335

2:23'01.033

 0.396 7 38
14
K. SiegRSS RACING
 28 Ford 200

+7.997

2:23'01.695

 0.662 7 23
15
C. SmithJOE GIBBS RACING
 81 Toyota 200

+8.194

2:23'01.892

 0.197 10 31
16 J. ClementsJEREMY CLEMENTS RACING 51 Chevrolet 200

+8.924

2:23'02.622

 0.730 8 21
17
C. HeimSAM HUNT RACING
 26 Toyota 200

+9.297

2:23'02.995

 0.373 9  
18 S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING 97 Chevrolet 200

+10.410

2:23'04.108

 1.113 7 19
19 S. CreedJOE GIBBS RACING 18 Toyota 200

+11.295

2:23'04.993

 0.885 9 18
20 M. DiBenedettoRSS RACING 38 Ford 200

+12.133

2:23'05.831

 0.838 9 17
21 B. PooleALPHA PRIME RACING 44 Chevrolet 200

+12.622

2:23'06.320

 0.489 8 16
22
P. RetzlaffJORDAN ANDERSON RACING
 31 Chevrolet 200

+13.522

2:23'07.220

 0.900 7 15
23 H. DeeganAM RACING 15 Ford 200

+13.529

2:23'07.227

 0.007 8 14
24
D. DyeKAULIG RACING
 10 Chevrolet 200

+14.221

2:23'07.919

 0.692 9  
25 P. KligermanBIG MACHINE RACING TEAM 48 Chevrolet 200

+15.292

2:23'08.990

 1.071 7 13
26 R. EllisALPHA PRIME RACING 43 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:23'14.751

 1 Lap 6 11
27 R. HerbstSTEWART-HAAS RACING 98 Ford 199

+1 Lap

2:23'21.201

 6.450 8 26
28 D. StarrSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING 14 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

2:23'09.530

 1 Lap 9 9
29 J. BilickiDGM RACING 92 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

2:23'11.285

 1.755 8 8
30 J. GaseJOEY GASE MOTORSPORTS 35 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

2:23'13.398

 2.113 7 7
31
L. HoneymanYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 42 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

2:23'23.666

 10.268 11 6
32 J. BurtonJORDAN ANDERSON RACING 27 Chevrolet 197

+3 Laps

2:23'12.270

 1 Lap 10 5
33
E. PatrickSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING
 07 Chevrolet 197

+3 Laps

2:23'12.953

 0.683 8 4
34 G. SmithleyJD MOTORSPORTS 6 Chevrolet 197

+3 Laps

2:23'13.976

 1.023 8 3
35
B. PerkinsRSS RACING
 29 Ford 197

+3 Laps

2:23'19.743

 5.767 9 2
36 K. WeathermanDGM RACING 91 Chevrolet 191

+9 Laps

2:21'07.633

 6 Laps 14 1
37
D. CramJD MOTORSPORTS
 4 Chevrolet 191

+9 Laps

2:23'17.160

 2'09.527 12 1
38 C. FinchumMOTORSPORTS BUSINESS MANAGEMENT 66 Ford 127

+73 Laps

1:35'33.687

 64 Laps 7 1

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article NASCAR: “We’re looking forward to having The CW get a head start"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Jimmie Johnson on the Next Gen: "You can’t slip and slide this car"

Jimmie Johnson on the Next Gen: "You can’t slip and slide this car"

NASCAR Cup
Texas
Jimmie Johnson on the Next Gen: "You can’t slip and slide this car"
Larson earns third straight NASCAR Cup pole, beating Gibbs at Texas

Larson earns third straight NASCAR Cup pole, beating Gibbs at Texas

NASCAR Cup
Texas
Larson earns third straight NASCAR Cup pole, beating Gibbs at Texas
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead

'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win, Marquez crashes from lead

MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win, Marquez crashes from lead

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win, Marquez crashes from lead
MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Circuit Of The Americas
MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Jimmie Johnson on the Next Gen: "You can’t slip and slide this car"

Jimmie Johnson on the Next Gen: "You can’t slip and slide this car"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Texas
Jimmie Johnson on the Next Gen: "You can’t slip and slide this car"

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia