NASCAR Xfinity driver Michael Annett cleared to return

Annett has been medically cleared to return following surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right femur.

The 35-year-old has missed three races, but remains in the hunt for a playoff spot.

“I can’t thank Dr. Beaver and Dr. Heisel and everyone at OrthoCarolina enough for all of their hard work to get me back in the car in just over three weeks,” Annett said. “The work that Dr. Beaver did during the surgery that allowed me to recover in such a short amount of time is amazing.

“I owe a lot to Austin [Dillon] and Josh [Berry] for filling in for me for those two races, but I cannot wait to be back at the track with my guys and set up a great run into the playoffs.”

Berry finished eighth at New Hampshire while Dillon placed 11th at Atlanta.

Annett sits 12th in the playoff standings, still 32pts above the cut line.