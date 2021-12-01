Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR suspends driver; hits Xfinity team with testing penalty
NASCAR XFINITY News

Miguel Paludo to run three Xfinity road races for JRM

By:

Porsche Carrera Cup champion Miguel Paludo will return to NASCAR competition in 2022 for another part-time Xfinity Series schedule.

Miguel Paludo to run three Xfinity road races for JRM

Paludo, a native of Nova Prata, Brazil, and reigning Porsche Carrera Cup champion of Brazil, will drive the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in three Xfinity Series races in 2022 – March 26 at Circuit of the Americas, July 2 at Road America and July 30 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Paludo’s races will be sponsored by Brandt Professional Agriculture.

“We are back for 2022!” said Paludo during Wednesday’s announcement at the Brandt do Brasil headquarters in Londrina, Brazil. “Last year proved to me that JRM has the best team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and I can’t wait to get back to the track with this group, especially now that we will have the opportunity to practice and qualify this season.

“I am very excited to again represent Brandt and Brazilian agriculture on three of America’s most exciting tracks.”

Read Also:

Next season will see the return of weekly practice and qualifying sessions in the series – most of which had been temporarily suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Team co-owner will also drive the No. 88 in one race next season, April 8 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Various other drivers are expected to run with the team throughout the 2022 season.

Paludo, 38, earned his career-best series finish this past season – seventh at the Daytona Road Course while doing a three-race schedule with JRM.

He’s never won a race in NASCAR competition but finished second in a Truck race at Pocono in 2013.

