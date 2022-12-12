Moffitt to compete fulltime in Xfinity Series with AM Racing
Former NASCAR Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt will compete fulltime in the Xfinity Series in 2023 with AM Racing.
The move marks the organization’s first fulltime entry in the series and includes a change in manufacturer from Chevrolet to Ford and a technical alliance with Stewart-Hass Racing.
SHR will supply the Statesville, N.C.-based team with race cars, while Roush Yates Engines will provide engines.
Moffitt, 30, will compete in the No. 25 Ford beginning with the Feb. 18 season opener at Daytona. The team’s crew chief will be announced at a later date.
AM Technical Solutions, a global architecture, engineering and construction firm, will serve as the primary sponsor for the Xfinity team.
“This is an integral move for AM Racing and our future in NASCAR,” said team co-owner Kevin Cywinski. “AM Racing is committed to ensuring that we are taking the necessary measures to not only give our team but Brett the opportunity to be competitive from the time we show up to Daytona in February, which is something this group deserves.”
Brett Moffitt, Our Motorsports, Robert B Our Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, competed for the team three Truck races over the past two seasons. In 84 career Xfinity starts, he has two top-five and 23 top-10 finishes.
“I am beyond excited about this next chapter in my career,” said Moffitt. “Wade (Moore), Kevin (Cywinski) and the entire AM Racing team are putting the pieces together to make sure that we not only have a team that can run up front, but win races in 2023.
“I was impressed by the team’s long-term plan and without question I know that we will be able to accomplish the goals that we have set forth.”
In addition to the Xfinity Series, AM Racing will house a rebranded full-time ARCA Menards Series program in 2023, while also continuing to field the No. 22 Ford the Truck Series.
Austin Wayne Self will remain a driver within the organization but his schedule will be announced at a later date.
