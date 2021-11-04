Myatt Snider to join Jordan Anderson Racing in 2022

Snider will pilot the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire year, a car that has seen various different drivers throughout 2021. Jordan Anderson, Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Kaz Grala, Erik Jones, Sage Karam and Tyler Reddick have shared the ride so far.

Anderson's Xfinity Series operation is in its rookie season, scoring two top-fives and six top-tens with a best result of fifth.

The team will continue to utilize cars built by Richard Childress Racing and engines supplied by ECR. TaxSlayer will serve as the primary sponsor on the car.

“Our entire organization is incredibly proud to be partnering with Myatt and TaxSlayer for the 2022 season.” said Jordan Anderson, President of JAR. “The internal compass and values that were behind starting this team in 2018 align with the like-mindedness of everyone involved and I’m confident that will guide us to on-and-off track success as we all work together towards excellence. I’m grateful that Myatt, TaxSlayer, and all our other partners see the real potential for future growth and development of our team as we continue on this journey together.”

Myatt Snider, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TaxSlayer Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Snider, 26, currently competes with RCR. He won for the first time earlier this year at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He enters the season finale ninth in the championship standings. 2022 will be his third full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I’m so excited to join Jordan and everyone on the No. 31 team for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” said Snider. “Jordan has had a lot of success in a short amount of time building this team. In sitting down with him, I really liked the vision of where he wants to take the team as a whole. You add in Jordan’s partnership with John Bommarito and all the pieces are here to build something special for the future. I’m proud to call myself a part of this team, it feels like perfect timing.”