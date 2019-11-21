Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Myatt Snider to debut in Xfinity Series in 2020 with RCR

shares
comments
Myatt Snider to debut in Xfinity Series in 2020 with RCR
By:
Nov 21, 2019, 5:05 PM

Myatt Snider will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next season with Richard Childress Racing.

The team announced Thursday that Snider, 24, would run a partial schedule in the Xfinity Series in 2020 with sponsorship from TaxSlayer. His first race will be the Feb. 15 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am thrilled to be driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2020,” Snider said. “It’s an honor to drive for a team with such a rich history in the sport, and I’m excited to start learning from everyone. 

“After a great season of racing in Europe this past year, I’m excited to be back home and moving up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I know the season just ended, but 2020 is shaping up to be an excellent year. 

“I’m just ready for Daytona to get here as soon as possible.”

Snider spent this past season running a handful of Truck Series races and competing fulltime in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Elite 2 series, were he finished sixth in the series standings, won a pole and earned a pair of runner-up finishes.

He has made a total of 35 career Truck starts and won rookie of the year honors in 2018 after finishing ninth in the series standings (his lone fulltime season). Snider also owns one victory in the ARCA Menards Series.

RCR just ended the 2019 season with its driver Tyler Reddick winning the Xfinity Series championship for the second consecutive season. Reddick will move fulltime to the Cup Series next year, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for RCR.

“We’re proud to be joining forces with Myatt and TaxSlayer during the 2020 season,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Both Myatt and TaxSlayer are family-focused, with Myatt’s family being involved in racing and TaxSlayer being a family-owned tax and financial technology company. 

“Those values fit perfectly with ours, and I think will help guide all of us to on and off-track success next season.”

Next article
Reddick earns second straight Xfinity title with Homestead win

Previous article

Reddick earns second straight Xfinity title with Homestead win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Myatt Snider
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Homestead

Homestead

14 Nov - 16 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

2h
3
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

4
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

5
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

Latest news

Myatt Snider to debut in Xfinity Series in 2020 with RCR
NSXF

Myatt Snider to debut in Xfinity Series in 2020 with RCR

Reddick earns second straight Xfinity title with Homestead win
NSXF

Reddick earns second straight Xfinity title with Homestead win

NASCAR Roundtable: Who will be champion?
NAS

NASCAR Roundtable: Who will be champion?

Hemric joins JR Motorsports for 2020 Xfinity season
NSXF

Hemric joins JR Motorsports for 2020 Xfinity season

Bell's 2019 Xfinity title quest actually began last year
NSXF

Bell's 2019 Xfinity title quest actually began last year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.