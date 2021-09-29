Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Josh Berry takes Vegas Xfinity win in JR Motorsports 1-2-3
NASCAR XFINITY / Las Vegas II News

Portland, LOR highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity/Truck schedules

By:

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series schedules have been released, which feature several changes and even new additions.

One of the biggest changes is the addition of Portland International Raceway to the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule.

The 1.964-mile road course hasn't hosted a national level event on the NASCAR calendar since 2000, but will return on June 4th of next year.

Lucas Oil Raceway will be returning to the NASCAR schedule as well with the Truck Series heading there on July 29th, opening the NCWTS playoffs. The short track has been absent from the schedule for the last decade.

The Truck Series will also add two new road courses with Sonoma Raceway and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation.

“Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”

There will be 15 triple-header weekends in 2022, hosting all three national divisions of NASCAR.

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule

Date

Race / Track

Saturday, February 19

Daytona

Saturday, February 26

Auto Club

Saturday, March 5

Las Vegas

Saturday, March 12

Phoenix

Saturday, March 19

Atlanta

Saturday, March 26

COTA

Saturday, April 2

Richmond

Friday, April 8

Martinsville

Saturday, April 23

Talladega

Saturday, April 30

Dover

Saturday, May 7

Darlington

Saturday, May 21

Texas

Saturday, May 28

Charlotte

Saturday, June 4

Portland International Raceway

Saturday, June 25

Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, July 2

Road America

Saturday, July 9

Atlanta

Saturday, July 16

New Hampshire

Saturday, July 23

Pocono

Saturday, July 30

Indianapolis Road Course

Saturday, August 6

Michigan

Saturday, August 20

Watkins Glen

Friday, August 26

Daytona

Saturday, September 3

Darlington

Saturday, September 10

Kansas

Friday, September 16

Bristol

PLAYOFFS BEGIN

PLAYOFFS BEGIN

Saturday, September 24

Texas

Saturday, October 1

Talladega

Saturday, October 8

Charlotte Roval

Saturday, October 15

Las Vegas

Saturday, October 22

Homestead-Miami

Saturday, October 29

Martinsville

Saturday, November 5

Phoenix

2022 NASCAR Truck Series schedule

Date

Race / Track

Friday, February 18

Daytona

Friday, March 4

Las Vegas

Saturday, March 19

Atlanta

Saturday, March 26

COTA

Thursday, April 7

Martinsville

Saturday, April 16

Bristol Dirt

Friday, May 6

Darlington

Saturday, May 14

Kansas

Friday, May 20

Texas

Friday, May 27

Charlotte

Saturday, June 4

World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, June 11

Sonoma

Saturday, June 18

Knoxville

Friday, June 24

Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, July 9

Mid-Ohio

Saturday, July 23

Pocono

PLAYOFFS BEGIN

PLAYOFFS BEGIN

Friday, July 29

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis

Saturday, August 13

Richmond

Friday, September 9

Kansas

Thursday, September 15

Bristol

Saturday, October 1

Talladega

Saturday, October 22

Homestead-Miami

Friday, November 4

Phoenix
shares
comments

Related video

Josh Berry takes Vegas Xfinity win in JR Motorsports 1-2-3

Previous article

Josh Berry takes Vegas Xfinity win in JR Motorsports 1-2-3
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

1 h
2
MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

17 min
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

18 h
5
Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

Latest news
Portland, LOR highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity/Truck schedules
Video Inside
NSXF

Portland, LOR highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity/Truck schedules

17m
Josh Berry takes Vegas Xfinity win in JR Motorsports 1-2-3
NSXF

Josh Berry takes Vegas Xfinity win in JR Motorsports 1-2-3

Sep 26, 2021
Daniel Hemric to join Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season
Video Inside
NSXF

Daniel Hemric to join Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season

Sep 25, 2021
Reigning Xfinity champ Austin Cindric has "a lot to fight for"
NSXF

Reigning Xfinity champ Austin Cindric has "a lot to fight for"

Sep 22, 2021
Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs
NSXF

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs

Sep 21, 2021
Latest videos
Xfinity Series’ 2022 schedule headlined by Portland International Raceway 02:01
NASCAR XFINITY
17m

Xfinity Series’ 2022 schedule headlined by Portland International Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity, Camping World Truck Series schedules revealed for 2022 01:09
NASCAR XFINITY
18m

NASCAR Xfinity, Camping World Truck Series schedules revealed for 2022

Daniel Hemric to drive No. 11 for Kaulig Racing in 2022 00:38
NASCAR XFINITY
Sep 25, 2021

Daniel Hemric to drive No. 11 for Kaulig Racing in 2022

Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger on where they stand after Bristol 02:09
NASCAR XFINITY
Sep 21, 2021

Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger on where they stand after Bristol

AJ Allmendinger: ‘If I don’t take that chance, I don’t belong’ 03:18
NASCAR XFINITY
Sep 18, 2021

AJ Allmendinger: ‘If I don’t take that chance, I don’t belong’

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash Las Vegas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022 Las Vegas II
NASCAR Truck

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Trending Today

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

Mazepin: New chassis has "massively improved" F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: New chassis has "massively improved" F1 pace

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

Latest news

Portland, LOR highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity/Truck schedules
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Portland, LOR highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity/Truck schedules

Josh Berry takes Vegas Xfinity win in JR Motorsports 1-2-3
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Josh Berry takes Vegas Xfinity win in JR Motorsports 1-2-3

Daniel Hemric to join Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Daniel Hemric to join Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season

Reigning Xfinity champ Austin Cindric has "a lot to fight for"
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Reigning Xfinity champ Austin Cindric has "a lot to fight for"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.