NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval

Labbe currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Mario Gosselin.

Per a NASCAR spokesperson, the sanctioning body received word Saturday morning that Labbe was participating in a Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) test on the Daytona Road Course. They sent officials over to the track and had him get off the track to inquire what he was doing. He was participating in the test with a steel-bodied SCCA car, but he still required prior authorization and approval to participate in the test, which he did not get.

The team was told to wrap up the test and be done for the day. It’s unclear at this time if there will be any further repercussions.

Labbe ran seven laps, going as quick as 1:54.054s around the road course, which is nearly identical to the layout NASCAR will use for their upcoming event. The only alteration is an additional chicane that will be added exiting oval Turn 4. There will be no practice or qualifying during the race weekend.

NASCAR has put in place a policy which states a driver may only run one of the four series racing at Daytona later this month. This was put in place so that drivers wouldn't gain an advantage over their competitors with additional track time.

"We believe we followed every protocol. This was not a test. We were participating in a qualifying session for an event later in the day. When NASCAR asked us to stop, we stopped immediately," team owner Mario Gosselin told Catchfence.com.