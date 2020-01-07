NASCAR to implement new pit stop procedures for Xfinity/Trucks

The procedures will be used for Xfinity Series races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Iowa Speedway and Road America.

In the Truck Series, the new procedures will be used at Iowa, World Wide Technology Raceway and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Pit Stop Procedure Photo by: NASCAR Media

Highlights of the new rules:

¨For these races, team rosters will consider of eight crew members and the pit crew – four to service the car, one fueler and one driver assist – must be drawn from those eight crew members.

¨During green-flag pit stop teams will only be allowed to add fuel (unless permission is received from NASCAR to fix damage).

¨Once the field is frozen under yellow (for regular cautions or stage break cautions), teams will not lose their position on the track as long as their pit stop is completed in the designated time period.

¨On oval tracks, teams may add fuel and change two tires per pit stop. On road courses, teams may add fuel or change four tires per pit stop.

The restart lineups following caution periods will consist of cars that did not pit, cars that pit once, cars that pit twice then followed by free pass, wave-around and cars under penalty.

More to follow...