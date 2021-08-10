Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

NASCAR issued several fines on Tuesday and a suspension of an Xfinity Series crew member.

Joseph Keim, car chief of driver Alex Labbe’s No. 36 Chevrolet team, has been suspended from this weekend’s Xfinity Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Keim was suspended as part of a penalty for Labbe’s Chevy losing its rear axle during last Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Labbe retired from the race because of the issue and finished 39th after completing 28 of the 82 scheduled laps.

In addition, NASCAR issued fines to four crew chiefs – two in the Cup Series and two in the Xfinity Series – for improperly installed lug nuts found after Saturday and Sunday’s races.

Cup crew chiefs Ben Beshore (No. 18) and Set Barbour (No. 38) were each fined $10,000. Xfinity crew chiefs Chris Gayle (No. 54) and Jeff Meendering (No. 19) were each fined $5,000.

