Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Daytona / Breaking news

NASCAR hits Timmy Hill's Xfinity Series team with big penalty

NASCAR hits Timmy Hill's Xfinity Series team with big penalty
By:
Feb 15, 2020, 6:19 PM

The Xfinity Series has produced NASCAR’s first big penalty of the 2020 season.

Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management, Ford Mustang RoofClaim.com/VSI Racing
Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Interstate Batteries, Riley Herbst, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Monster, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang MoneyLion and Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management, Ford Mustang VSI Racing / RoofClaim.com
Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management, Ford Mustang VSI Racing / RoofClaim.com and Harrison Burton, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Dex Imaging

Prior to qualifying on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR assessed an L2 penalty to MBM Racing’s No. 66 Toyota team and driver Timmy Hill for manipulating the bodywork of the nose of its car.

Crew chief Sebastion Laforge was immediately suspended for six weeks and ejected from the garage for the remainder of the weekend.

The team has also been fined $50,000 and docked 75 points from the owner standings. Hill did not receive a driver points penalty because he is not earning points in the Xfinity Series (he declared for Trucks).

Hill was allowed to qualify after his team changed the nose of the car and he will start Saturday afternoon’s race 26th.

Read Also:

Two of Kaulig Racing's three cars DNQ from Xfinity race

Two of Kaulig Racing's three cars DNQ from Xfinity race
About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Daytona
Drivers Timmy Hill
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Daytona

Daytona

14 Feb - 15 Feb
Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
56 Seconds

