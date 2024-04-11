All Series
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR: “We’re looking forward to having The CW get a head start"

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, NASCAR has announced that The CW Network will broadcast the final eight races of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity season.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito.com/ Crest Chevrolet Camaro and Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro

Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

The surprise move comes a year earlier than expected, with The CW announced as the new home for the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025. The network will broadcast all 33 races of the secondary NASCAR division next year.

The agreement lasts through the 2031 season. NBC, who was originally supposed to air the 2024 NXS playoffs, but they will still produce the races and utilize NBC commentators. Rick Allen will again serve as lead race announcer alongside analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

The CW will pick up coverage on September 20 at Bristol Motor Speedway, which serves as the final race of the regular season. They will then air all playoff races.

“As The CW prepares to be the new broadcast home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, we want to thank our partners at the league and at NBC Sports for welcoming the network into the NASCAR broadcast family and for the early opportunity to showcase these thrilling final eight Xfinity Series races of the season,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “We can’t wait to give racing fans an early preview of all the exciting action the NASCAR Xfinity Series has to offer on The CW and we look forward to establishing the network as a new destination for live motorsports.”

Added NASCAR NASCAR Senior Vice President, Media and Productions, Brian Herbst: “We have incredible media partners who collaborate at an exceptional level to showcase the excitement of live NASCAR racing. We’re looking forward to having The CW get a head start as the home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the help of NBC Sports and continuing to deliver our fans thrilling on-track action.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is a place where rising stars make a name of themselves, with all but three of its champions since 2000 becoming winners in the NASCAR Cup Series. 

