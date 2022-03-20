Previous / Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule Next / Ty Gibbs 'sent it' and grabs Atlanta Xfinity winNASCAR XFINITY / Atlanta Results
NASCAR Xfinity Atlanta results: Ty Gibbs wins
Ty Gibbs has ended up on top once again after a chaotic NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.
There were ten different leaders and 11 lead changes. The Stage 1 win went to Josh Berry while AJ Allmendinger won Stage 2.
The race was slowed by ten cautions, one red flag and ended with two overtime restarts.
Ty Gibbs got around Ryan Sieg on the final lap to win for the second time this season and the sixth time in his NXS career.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|Retirement
|Points
|Bonus
|1
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|172
|2:36'39.242
|1
|2
|21
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'39.420
|0.178
|0.178
|27
|3
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'39.685
|0.443
|0.265
|41
|4
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Ford
|172
|2:36'39.686
|0.444
|0.001
|5
|10
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'39.803
|0.561
|0.117
|6
|91
|Mason Massey
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'40.022
|0.780
|0.219
|7
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Toyota
|172
|2:36'40.058
|0.816
|0.036
|1
|8
|92
|Kyle Weatherman
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'40.080
|0.838
|0.022
|9
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'40.156
|0.914
|0.076
|15
|10
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Ford
|172
|2:36'40.276
|1.034
|0.120
|6
|11
|66
|J.J. Yeley
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'40.296
|1.054
|0.020
|12
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'40.399
|1.157
|0.103
|13
|26
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Toyota
|172
|2:36'40.477
|1.235
|0.078
|14
|02
|Brett Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'40.501
|1.259
|0.024
|15
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'40.646
|1.404
|0.145
|16
|23
|Anthony Alfredo
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'41.001
|1.759
|0.355
|17
|35
|Shane Lee
|Toyota
|172
|2:36'41.092
|1.850
|0.091
|18
|68
|Brandon Brown
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'41.135
|1.893
|0.043
|19
|36
|Alex Labbé
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'41.175
|1.933
|0.040
|20
|45
|Tommy Joe Martins
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'41.304
|2.062
|0.129
|21
|1
|Sam Mayer
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'41.415
|2.173
|0.111
|22
|78
|Josh Williams
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'41.629
|2.387
|0.214
|23
|07
|Joe Jr.
|Ford
|172
|2:36'41.808
|2.566
|0.179
|24
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|Ford
|172
|2:36'42.183
|2.941
|0.375
|25
|99
|Stefan Parsons
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'42.536
|3.294
|0.353
|26
|9
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'42.903
|3.661
|0.367
|38
|27
|34
|Jesse Iwuji
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'47.977
|8.735
|5.074
|28
|18
|Trevor Bayne
|Toyota
|172
|2:36'50.500
|11.258
|2.523
|38
|29
|4
|Bayley Currey
|Chevrolet
|172
|2:36'50.784
|11.542
|0.284
|30
|31
|Myatt Snider
|Chevrolet
|171
|2:36'46.915
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|2
|31
|5
|Matt Mills
|Chevrolet
|165
|2:26'52.973
|7 Laps
|6 Laps
|32
|44
|Sage Karam
|Chevrolet
|154
|2:08'55.918
|18 Laps
|11 Laps
|33
|8
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|153
|2:12'18.941
|19 Laps
|1 Lap
|3
|34
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|152
|2:06'43.234
|20 Laps
|1 Lap
|35
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|113
|1:26'58.665
|59 Laps
|39 Laps
|36
|38
|Loris Hezemans
|Ford
|112
|1:27'02.352
|60 Laps
|1 Lap
|37
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Chevrolet
|106
|1:17'01.538
|66 Laps
|6 Laps
|38
|48
|Jade Buford
|Chevrolet
|105
|1:16'00.774
|67 Laps
|1 Lap
shares
comments
Bet here
Related video
Previous article
Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule
Next article
Ty Gibbs 'sent it' and grabs Atlanta Xfinity win
Load comments
shares
comments