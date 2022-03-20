Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule Next / Ty Gibbs 'sent it' and grabs Atlanta Xfinity win
NASCAR XFINITY / Atlanta Results

NASCAR Xfinity Atlanta results: Ty Gibbs wins

Ty Gibbs has ended up on top once again after a chaotic NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Xfinity Atlanta results: Ty Gibbs wins

There were ten different leaders and 11 lead changes. The Stage 1 win went to Josh Berry while AJ Allmendinger won Stage 2.

The race was slowed by ten cautions, one red flag and ended with two overtime restarts.

Ty Gibbs got around Ryan Sieg on the final lap to win for the second time this season and the sixth time in his NXS career.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 172 2:36'39.242     1      
2 21 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 172 2:36'39.420 0.178 0.178 27      
3 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 172 2:36'39.685 0.443 0.265 41      
4 98 United States Riley Herbst Ford 172 2:36'39.686 0.444 0.001        
5 10 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 172 2:36'39.803 0.561 0.117        
6 91 Mason Massey Chevrolet 172 2:36'40.022 0.780 0.219        
7 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 172 2:36'40.058 0.816 0.036 1      
8 92 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 172 2:36'40.080 0.838 0.022        
9 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 172 2:36'40.156 0.914 0.076 15      
10 39 United States Ryan Sieg Ford 172 2:36'40.276 1.034 0.120 6      
11 66 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 172 2:36'40.296 1.054 0.020        
12 6 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 172 2:36'40.399 1.157 0.103        
13 26 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Toyota 172 2:36'40.477 1.235 0.078        
14 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 172 2:36'40.501 1.259 0.024        
15 27 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 172 2:36'40.646 1.404 0.145        
16 23 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 172 2:36'41.001 1.759 0.355        
17 35 United States Shane Lee Toyota 172 2:36'41.092 1.850 0.091        
18 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 172 2:36'41.135 1.893 0.043        
19 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 172 2:36'41.175 1.933 0.040        
20 45 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 172 2:36'41.304 2.062 0.129        
21 1 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 172 2:36'41.415 2.173 0.111        
22 78 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 172 2:36'41.629 2.387 0.214        
23 07 Joe Jr. Ford 172 2:36'41.808 2.566 0.179        
24 28 Kyle Sieg Ford 172 2:36'42.183 2.941 0.375        
25 99 United States Stefan Parsons Chevrolet 172 2:36'42.536 3.294 0.353        
26 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 172 2:36'42.903 3.661 0.367 38      
27 34 United States Jesse Iwuji Chevrolet 172 2:36'47.977 8.735 5.074        
28 18 United States Trevor Bayne Toyota 172 2:36'50.500 11.258 2.523 38      
29 4 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 172 2:36'50.784 11.542 0.284        
30 31 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 171 2:36'46.915 1 Lap 1 Lap 2      
31 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 165 2:26'52.973 7 Laps 6 Laps        
32 44 United States Sage Karam Chevrolet 154 2:08'55.918 18 Laps 11 Laps        
33 8 Josh Berry Chevrolet 153 2:12'18.941 19 Laps 1 Lap 3      
34 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 152 2:06'43.234 20 Laps 1 Lap        
35 11 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 113 1:26'58.665 59 Laps 39 Laps        
36 38 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Ford 112 1:27'02.352 60 Laps 1 Lap        
37 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 106 1:17'01.538 66 Laps 6 Laps        
38 48 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 105 1:16'00.774 67 Laps 1 Lap
shares
comments

Related video

Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule
Previous article

Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule
Next article

Ty Gibbs 'sent it' and grabs Atlanta Xfinity win

Ty Gibbs 'sent it' and grabs Atlanta Xfinity win
Load comments

Latest news

Racing to return to North Wilkesboro but not NASCAR - yet
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Racing to return to North Wilkesboro but not NASCAR - yet

NASCAR fines Ty Gibbs $15,000, but not for the fight
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR fines Ty Gibbs $15,000, but not for the fight

Jeffrey Earnhardt to drive RCR NASCAR No. 3 in Talladega Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Jeffrey Earnhardt to drive RCR NASCAR No. 3 in Talladega Xfinity race

Joey Logano on Ty Gibbs fight: "We've all done dumb things"
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Joey Logano on Ty Gibbs fight: "We've all done dumb things"

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.