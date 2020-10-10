NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
Harrison Burton, Michael Annett, Brandon Brown and Riley Herbst have been eliminated from the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff field after a wet and wild day of racing at the Charlotte ROVAL.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|Best Points Result
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|8
|3060
|5th (2019)
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5
|3050
|6th (2019)
|3
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|3033
|3rd (2011, 2016, 2017)
|4
|Noah Gragson
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|3025
|8th (2019)
|5
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|3020
|9th (2018)
|7
|Ross Chastain
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|3010
|10th (2018)
|8
|Ryan Sieg
|Ryan Sieg Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2002
|9th (2016)
|Series
|NASCAR XFINITY
