Race report
NASCAR XFINITY Chicago Street Course

NASCAR Xfinity Chicago: Shane van Gisbergen rallies to impressive win

Shane van Gisbergen went from third to first with two laps remaining and held on to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Chicago Street Course.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Van Gisbergen – who was involved in a wild back and forth battle with Kyle Larson for the lead early in the race – had to find his way back to the front of the field in the final stage while on a different pit strategy.

He moved into third with seven of 50 laps remaining and was still third when a caution for a stalled car on the track set up a restart with three to go.

He quickly got around second-place Ty Gibbs on the restart and just before completing the first lap, he passed leader Jesse Love. The three-time Supercars champion edged Gibbs by 1.287 seconds at the checkered flag.

The win is van Gisbergen’s third of the 2024 season and series career, with all coming on street or road courses. After a wild celebratory burnout, the Kiwi then kicked an American football into the frontstretch grandstands.

 

“What a great race. It was amazing out there,” van Gisbergen said. “It was great racing with Kyle. He was really good on the restarts. That was fun one to be a part of it. Had some great racing with everyone.”

Asked if he “owned this town now,” van Gisbergen laughed and said, “No. It’s a privilege to race here. It’s amazing what NASCAR has done here.”

Van Gisbergen is so far undefeated on the 2.2-mile, 12-turn course through the Grant Park area of downtown Chicago. Last year, he became the first driver in more than 60 years to win in his Cup series debut with a victory in the inaugural Cup race.

Larson was third, Parker Kligerman fourth and Love ended up fifth.

Completing the top 10 were Connor Mosack, Austin Hill, Joey Logano (who replaced Hailie Deegan this weekend), Justin Allgaier and Austin Green.

Stage 1

Van Gisbergen passed Larson in Turn 6 of the final lap and held on by 0.789 seconds to take the win in Stage 1, which showcased a back-and-forth duel between the two drivers. Gibbs was third, Mosack fourth and Cole Custer fifth.

Stage 2

Hill grabbed the lead on a restart with five laps remaining and cruised to a 1.418-second Stage 2 win over Sammy Smith. Love was third, Allgaier fourth and Sheldon Creed fifth.

On lap 23, A.J. Allmendinger – who had made his way up to third – crashed hard into the tire barriers in Turn 6 to bring out a caution. Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet suffered heavy damage in the incident.

 

Stage 3

During the break between Stages 2 and 3, a handful of lead-lap cars elected to pit, but Hill remained on the track and in the lead when the race resumed with 16 laps remaining. Love quickly powered around his teammate and into the lead on the restart.

A multi-car accordion-like wreck erupted as the field wound through Turn 11 on lap 36 in which several drivers suffered serious damage, including Parker Retzlaff, Andre Castro and Sage Karam.

 

After an extensive cleanup of fluid on the track, Love remained the leader over Gibbs with 11 laps to go.

Preston Pardus stalled on the track in Turn 11 to put the race back under caution and set up another restart with eight laps remaining and Love still out front.

With seven laps to go, van Gisbergen moved into third, behind Love and Gibbs.

Leland Honeyman piled into the tire barrier in Turn 1 to place the race back under caution on lap 46. Love led Gibbs and van Gisbergen when the race resumed with three laps remaining.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING 97 Chevrolet 50

1:56'45.477

   3 51
2
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 19 Toyota 50

+1.287

1:56'46.764

 1.287 4  
3 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 17 Chevrolet 50

+2.104

1:56'47.581

 0.817 4  
4 P. KligermanBIG MACHINE RACING TEAM 48 Chevrolet 50

+3.442

1:56'48.919

 1.338 4 38
5
J. LoveRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
 2 Chevrolet 50

+5.971

1:56'51.448

 2.529 4 44
6
C. MosackJR MOTORSPORTS
 88 Chevrolet 50

+6.301

1:56'51.778

 0.330 4 38
7 A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 21 Chevrolet 50

+6.562

1:56'52.039

 0.261 4 43
8 J. LoganoAM RACING 15 Ford 50

+7.454

1:56'52.931

 0.892 4  
9 J. AllgaierJR MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 50

+8.166

1:56'53.643

 0.712 5 35
10
A. GreenJORDAN ANDERSON RACING
 32 Chevrolet 50

+8.335

1:56'53.812

 0.169 4 27
11 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 50

+8.946

1:56'54.423

 0.611 5 31
12 J. WilliamsKAULIG RACING 11 Chevrolet 50

+9.404

1:56'54.881

 0.458 5 25
13
S. SmithJR MOTORSPORTS
 8 Chevrolet 50

+11.931

1:56'57.408

 2.527 4 33
14 K. WeathermanDGM RACING 91 Chevrolet 50

+12.538

1:56'58.015

 0.607 5 23
15 J. BurtonJORDAN ANDERSON RACING 27 Chevrolet 50

+13.341

1:56'58.818

 0.803 5 22
16 R. SiegRSS RACING 39 Ford 50

+15.164

1:57'00.641

 1.823 6 21
17 B. JonesJR MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 50

+15.972

1:57'01.449

 0.808 5 20
18 C. CusterSTEWART-HAAS RACING 00 Ford 50

+16.958

1:57'02.435

 0.986 6 25
19
S. MayerJR MOTORSPORTS
 1 Chevrolet 50

+18.975

1:57'04.452

 2.017 4 23
20 B. PooleALPHA PRIME RACING 44 Chevrolet 50

+19.300

1:57'04.777

 0.325 4 17
21 R. EllisALPHA PRIME RACING 43 Chevrolet 50

+19.611

1:57'05.088

 0.311 4 16
22
K. SiegRSS RACING
 28 Ford 50

+20.664

1:57'06.141

 1.053 6 15
23 M. DiBenedettoRSS RACING 38 Ford 50

+20.809

1:57'06.286

 0.145 8 14
24
B. PerkinsRSS RACING
 29 Ford 50

+21.312

1:57'06.789

 0.503 8 13
25 J. NemechekJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 50

+23.902

1:57'09.379

 2.590 3  
26 S. CreedJOE GIBBS RACING 18 Toyota 50

+24.471

1:57'09.948

 0.569 3 17
27 D. SuarezDGM RACING 36 Chevrolet 50

+27.907

1:57'13.384

 3.436 4  
28 R. HerbstSTEWART-HAAS RACING 98 Ford 47

+3 Laps

1:54'04.461

 3 Laps 11 9
29 A. LabbéSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING 07 Chevrolet 45

+5 Laps

1:57'23.977

 2 Laps 4 8
30
A. AlfredoOUR MOTORSPORTS
 5 Chevrolet 45

+5 Laps

1:57'36.724

 12.747 7 7
31
L. HoneymanYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 42 Chevrolet 44

+6 Laps

1:41'55.627

 1 Lap 4 6
32
P. PardusPARDUS RACING INC.
 50 Chevrolet 38

+12 Laps

1:25'49.445

 6 Laps 7 5
33 S. KaramSAM HUNT RACING 26 Toyota 37

+13 Laps

1:23'19.016

 1 Lap 14 4
34
P. RetzlaffJORDAN ANDERSON RACING
 31 Chevrolet 36

+14 Laps

1:17'23.505

 1 Lap 5 3
35 A. CastroSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING 14 Chevrolet 34

+16 Laps

1:12'36.391

 2 Laps 6 2
36 J. BilickiDGM RACING 92 Chevrolet 34

+16 Laps

1:12'36.837

 0.446 4 1
37 J. ClementsJEREMY CLEMENTS RACING 51 Chevrolet 15

+35 Laps

32'43.757

 19 Laps 5 1
38
C. SmithJOE GIBBS RACING
 81 Toyota 5

+45 Laps

7'51.829

 10 Laps 3 1

Jim Utter
