NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass

In recent years, both the Xfinity and Cup Series have run on the Indy Road Course but as part of this year’s 30th anniversary of the inaugural Brickyard 400, both series returned to the 2.5-mile oval layout.

Herbst and his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Cole Custer were the class of the field during the race and with two laps remaining, Custer held a tenuous lead over Herbst.

As the two got side-by-side approaching the start of the final lap, Almirola slid past both on the inside to take the lead.

Herbst recovered and stayed close behind Almirola. By Turn 3, he went inside and got around Almirola – although he nearly spun out in Turn 4 – and held on to edge a fast-approaching Custer by 0.167 seconds for the victory.

Watch: Riley Herbst on Indianapolis win: ‘This is hallowed ground’

The win is Herbst’s first of the 2024 season and locks him into the playoffs. His first Xfinity Series victory came only last year at his home track of Las Vegas.

“I thought I had Cole passed but I slowed us down and (Almirola) went by. But I knew I was better than him all day, so I just went by when I had a chance,” Herbst said. “I was doing everything I could to get the car to turn.

“I felt like it was almost a disadvantage to lead all day. If you were leading, you would get really tight. What an awesome day for SHR.

“It was my job to execute, and we did that. The pit crew did phenomenal. That’s a hell of a call. It takes a lot to stay out on old tires and they did that, and it worked out.”

Asked about his brief chance at a win slip away, Almirola said, “I thought that was our only chance if we were going to steal one."

Almirola ended up third, three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen was fourth and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top five. Completing the top 10 were Austin Hill, Daniel Dye, A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, and Carson Kvapil.

Stage 1

Herbst was among those who elected not to pit and cruised to a 2.040-second Stage 1 win over Allmendinger. Ryan Sieg was third, Brandon Jones fourth and Allgaier fifth.

Allmendinger took the field three-wide and made contact with Sam Mayer in Turn 3 on the opening lap which triggered a multi-car wreck that eventually collected eight cars and brought an early end to the day for Mayer and Josh Berry.

Watch: Big wreck strikes as Sam Mayer goes around on Lap 1

Stage 2

After most of the teams pitted during a caution right before the end of the stage, Ryan Sieg stayed out and held off Almirola by 0.168 seconds in a one lap shootout to take the Stage 2 win. Herbst was third, Allmendinger fourth and Allgaier fifth.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, a handful of cars elected to pit but Almirola remained on the track and inherited the lead. He led Herbst and Allmendinger when the race resumed with 35 laps remaining.

After Allmendinger briefly pulled ahead in the lead, Herbst took the field three-wide to grab the top spot shortly before Almirola spun to bring out a caution. Herbst led Allmendinger and Custer when the race returned to green with 29 laps to go.

Allmendinger powered to the lead shortly after the restart.

With a shove from Herbst, Custer moved past Allmendinger on the outside to reclaim the lead on lap 76. Five laps later, Herbst ran down Custer to reclaim the lead for himself.

On lap 84, contact from Dye sent Anthony Alfredo into the outside wall on the backstretch. Alfredo dramatically slowed and drifted down the track and into the path of Parker Retzlaff, who all slammed into him, and Josh Williams who then hit Retzlaff.

During the caution, most of the lead lap cars pitted, but Herbst and Custer remained on the track and out front when the race resumed with 11 laps to go. Custer cleared Herbst for the lead shortly after the restart.