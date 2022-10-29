NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set
We now know who will fight for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in the finale at Phoenix Raceway, with the playoff field cut in half in the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway.
Ty Gibbs dumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones on the final lap, winning the race and denying Jones a place in the Championship 4.
It was a dramatic end to a chaotic race where A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier battled hard throughout the event as they fought for the final transfer spot.
In the end, it came down to multiple overtime restarts, and Gibbs taking the checkered flag under a hail of boos after dumping Jones.
Josh Berry - No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (3 wins)
- Best points result: 17th (2021)
Noah Gragson - No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (8 wins)
- Best points result: 3rd (2021)
Ty Gibbs - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (6 wins)
- Best points result: 13th (2021)
Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (3 wins)
- Best points result: 2nd (2020)
Related video
Kligerman joins Big Machine Racing for fulltime Xfinity in 2023
Gibbs wrecks JGR teammate Jones for Martinsville Xfinity win
Latest news
“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz
The nature of the Mexico City Grand Prix's circuit and altitude has made Ferrari's Formula 1 car very “difficult to drive”, according to Carlos Sainz.
Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy
Italy’s Andrea Kimi Antonelli took a dominant victory in the FIA Motorsport Games F4 Cup race at Paul Ricard.
Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap
Mercedes believes the engine issued faced by Lewis Hamilton in the final stage of Formula 1 qualifying in Mexico “definitely affected his lap” as he took third on the grid.
DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Anton de Pasquale has been disqualified from the final race of the Gold Coast Supercars round for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure requirement.