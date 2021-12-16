Our Motorsports expands, reveals new driver lineup

The team has just completed its second year in the Xfinity Series, scoring six top-fives and 24 top-tens. Moffitt delivered the team their best result in the season-opener at Daytona, placing second in the race.

In 2022, Moffitt will have two new teammates. Jeb Burton will move over from Kaulig Racing while Anthony Alfredo comes back to NXS after a full season of racing at the Cup level.

“We are very excited about the plans we have put in place for the 2022 race season. We continue to expand on the foundation built in our first two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This combination of experienced drivers and crew members will make Our Motorsports a contender each weekend,” said team owner, Chris Our.

Jeff Hensley will serve as Moffitt’s crew chief as the 2018 CWTS champion looks to score his maiden NXS victory in 2022.

“I’m really excited to be back with Our Motorsports in 2022. Chris Our has been a great team owner to work with the past two seasons and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with him. The foundation this team has built over the past couple of years has everyone in the shop motivated to take the next step in becoming a playoff team in ‘22,” said Moffitt.