Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports on Tuesday announced the 37-year-old native of Brazil would compete in three Xfinity Series road course races this season, driving the organization’s No. 8 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Brandt.

Paludo’s first race will be the Feb. 20 event on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, followed by the May 22 race at Circuit of the Americas and June 5 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“This is an amazing opportunity and it’s hard to put in words how grateful I am,” said Paludo. “Returning to compete in NASCAR has always been one of my top career goals. It has been remarkable to represent Brandt Professional Agriculture in Brazil since 2015 competing and racing for championships in the Porsche Carrera Cup.

“Now get the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series along with my teammate Justin Allgaier for Brandt at JR Motorsports for three races is a dream that is coming true. I can’t wait to work with everyone on the No. 8 team and get ready for our first race on the road course at Daytona in a couple of weeks.”

Paludo has 75 previous starts in the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series, with his most recent races in 2013 when he ran fulltime in Trucks for Turner Motorsports. He’s never won a race in NASCAR competition but finished second in Truck race at Pocono in 2013.

“We are thrilled to bring Miguel back to NASCAR racing as he has been instrumental in helping us grow our business in Brazil,” said Rick Brandt, president and CEO of Brandt.

“Overall, this initiative will enable us to entertain select Brazilian customers at some of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks where they’ll see one of their own take on the best in the world. This is going to be exciting.”