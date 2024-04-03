Part-time NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding suspended after arrest

Gaulding, 26, who has not made a start so far this season in a NASCAR national series race but does hold a NASCAR license, was indefinitely suspended by the sanctioning body on Wednesday evening.

In a new release, NASCAR said Gaulding was suspended for violating Section 4.4.D of the NASCAR Rule Book, which deals with the Member Code of Conduct.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning in Cornelius, N.C., on a magistrate’s order and made his initial court appearance the same day at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in Charlotte, N.C.

Gaulding was released with no bail in the custody of his father with a written promise to appear for his next scheduled court date, which is July 25.

As a condition of his release, Gaulding is not allowed contact with the victim.

Gaulding’s most recent NASCAR competition came last season when he made 11 starts in the Xfinity Series and one in Cup, earning a pair of top 10 finishes in Xfinity with SS-Green Light Racing.

Since 2014, Gaulding has made 19 starts in Trucks, 79 in Xfinity and 60 in the Cup series. His best finishes are a pair of runner-up efforts in Xfinity – in 2019 at Talladega and 2020 at Daytona.

Gaulding earned one win in what is now the ARCA West Series at Phoenix in 2013.

At one time Gaulding was a rising star in stock car racing. At age 12, Gaulding won a Legends car national championship and at age 13, he became the youngest Super Late Model race winner and the youngest driver to win rookie of the year honors in the Pro All Star Series (PASS).