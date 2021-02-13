Rain cancels Xfinity qualifying at Daytona, Cindric on pole

All three national series were are only going to see limited number of qualifying sessions this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With qualifying canceled, reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric will start from the pole in Saturday’s season opener, which is scheduled for a 5 p.m. ET start barring any additional weather delays.

The National Weather Service calls for a 60 percent chance of rain this afternoon, dropping to 20 percent this evening.

Justin Allgaier will line up second, Justin Haley third, Riley Herbst fourth and Noah Gragson rounds out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Brandon Jones, Jeb Burton, Harrison Burton, Josh Berry and Michael Annett.

With no qualifying, five drivers failed to make the field – Chris Cockrum, Ronnie Bassett Jr., Mario Gosselin, Tyler Reddick and Jordan Anderson, who finished second in Friday night’s Truck Series season opener at Daytona.

