Rain forces cancellation of Xfinity and Truck qualifying
Rain has forced the cancellation of NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Rain throughout the day on Friday forced NASCAR to cancel qualifying for both the Xfinity and Truck Series at Atlanta.
The starting lineup will be set by the rule book, putting Sammy Smith on pole for the NXS race with teammate John-Hunter Nemechek alongside. Dawson Cram in the No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet will miss the race.
On the Truck side, reigning series champion Zane Smith will lead the field to the green flag with Ty Majeski alongside. No drivers missed the field.
Cup Series qualifying will take place on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. EST, followed by the Truck race at 2 p.m. EST. The Xfinity race will take place at 5 p.m. EST.
NASCAR Xfinity Lineup
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|1
|18
|Sammy Smith
|Toyota
|2
|20
|John-Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|3
|21
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|4
|19
|Ryan Truex
|Toyota
|5
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Ford
|6
|16
|Chandler Smith
|Chevrolet
|7
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Chevrolet
|8
|00
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|9
|8
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|10
|1
|Sam Mayer
|Chevrolet
|11
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|12
|25
|Brett Moffitt
|Ford
|13
|48
|Parker Kligerman
|Chevrolet
|14
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Ford
|15
|78
|Anthony Alfredo
|Chevrolet
|16
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Chevrolet
|17
|31
|Parker Retzlaff
|Chevrolet
|18
|10
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|19
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|20
|02
|Kyle Weatherman
|Chevrolet
|21
|9
|Brandon Jones
|Chevrolet
|22
|92
|Josh Williams
|Chevrolet
|23
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Chevrolet
|24
|43
|Ryan Ellis
|Chevrolet
|25
|24
|Connor Mosack
|Toyota
|26
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|Ford
|27
|38
|Joe Graf Jr.
|Ford
|28
|26
|Kaz Grala
|Toyota
|29
|6
|Brennan Poole
|Chevrolet
|30
|45
|Sage Karam
|Chevrolet
|31
|44
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Chevrolet
|32
|35
|Patrick Emerling
|Ford
|33
|53
|Joey Gase
|Chevrolet
|34
|4
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|35
|08
|Gray Gaulding
|Chevrolet
|36
|07
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|37
|91
|Chad Chastain
|Chevrolet
|38
|66
|Caesar Bacarella
|Chevrolet
NASCAR Truck Lineup
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|1
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|2
|98
|Ty Majeski
|Ford
|3
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Ford
|4
|19
|Christian Eckes
|Chevrolet
|5
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|6
|11
|Corey Heim
|Toyota
|7
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|8
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Ford
|9
|4
|Chase Purdy
|Chevrolet
|10
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|11
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Toyota
|12
|35
|Jake Garcia
|Chevrolet
|13
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|14
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|15
|9
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|16
|5
|Dean Thompson
|Toyota
|17
|51
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|18
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|19
|43
|Daniel Dye
|Chevrolet
|20
|2
|Nicholas Sanchez
|Chevrolet
|21
|45
|Alan Lawless
|Chevrolet
|22
|24
|Rajah Caruth
|Chevrolet
|23
|1
|Layne Riggs
|Toyota
|24
|17
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|25
|02
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|26
|33
|Mason Massey
|Ford
|27
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|28
|22
|Josh Reaume
|Ford
|29
|04
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Ford
|30
|41
|Bayley Currey
|Chevrolet
|31
|20
|Mason Maggio
|Chevrolet
|32
|13
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|33
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Chevrolet
|34
|46
|Akinori Ogata
|Toyota
|35
|30
|Ryan Vargas
|Toyota
|36
|34
|Keith McGee
|Ford
Latest news
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads FP3 by 0.6s from Perez, Alonso
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads FP3 by 0.6s from Perez, Alonso F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads FP3 by 0.6s from Perez, Alonso
Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico
Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico
F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens
F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens
Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win
Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.