Subscribe
Previous / Chad Chastain to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Atlanta
NASCAR XFINITY / Atlanta Qualifying report

Rain forces cancellation of Xfinity and Truck qualifying

Rain has forced the cancellation of NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Rain forces cancellation of Xfinity and Truck qualifying

Rain throughout the day on Friday forced NASCAR to cancel qualifying for both the Xfinity and Truck Series at Atlanta.

The starting lineup will be set by the rule book, putting Sammy Smith on pole for the NXS race with teammate John-Hunter Nemechek alongside. Dawson Cram in the No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet will miss the race. 

On the Truck side, reigning series champion Zane Smith will lead the field to the green flag with Ty Majeski alongside. No drivers missed the field.

Cup Series qualifying will take place on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. EST, followed by the Truck race at 2 p.m. EST. The Xfinity race will take place at 5 p.m. EST.

Read Also:

NASCAR Xfinity Lineup

Cla # Driver Manufacturer
1 18 Sammy Smith Toyota
2 20 John-Hunter Nemechek Toyota
3 21 Austin Hill Chevrolet
4 19 Ryan Truex Toyota
5 98 Riley Herbst Ford
6 16 Chandler Smith Chevrolet
7 2 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet
8 00 Cole Custer Ford
9 8 Josh Berry Chevrolet
10 1 Sam Mayer Chevrolet
11 11 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet
12 25 Brett Moffitt Ford
13 48 Parker Kligerman Chevrolet
14 39 Ryan Sieg Ford
15 78 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet
16 27 Jeb Burton Chevrolet
17 31 Parker Retzlaff Chevrolet
18 10 Justin Haley Chevrolet
19 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet
20 02 Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet
21 9 Brandon Jones Chevrolet
22 92 Josh Williams Chevrolet
23 51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet
24 43 Ryan Ellis Chevrolet
25 24 Connor Mosack Toyota
26 28 Kyle Sieg Ford
27 38 Joe Graf Jr. Ford
28 26 Kaz Grala Toyota
29 6 Brennan Poole Chevrolet
30 45 Sage Karam Chevrolet
31 44 Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet
32 35 Patrick Emerling Ford
33 53 Joey Gase Chevrolet
34 4 Garrett Smithley Chevrolet
35 08 Gray Gaulding Chevrolet
36 07 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet
   37  91   Chad Chastain Chevrolet
   38  66   Caesar Bacarella Chevrolet

NASCAR Truck Lineup

Cla # Driver Manufacturer
1 38 Zane Smith Ford
2 98  Ty Majeski Ford
3 99  Ben Rhodes Ford
4 19  Christian Eckes Chevrolet
5 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet
6 11 Corey Heim Toyota
7 23  Grant Enfinger Chevrolet
8 88  Matt Crafton Ford
9 4  Chase Purdy Chevrolet
10 25  Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet
11 15  Tanner Gray Toyota
12 35 Jake Garcia Chevrolet
13 16  Tyler Ankrum Toyota
14 52  Stewart Friesen Toyota
15 9 Colby Howard Chevrolet
16 5 Dean Thompson Toyota
17 51 Jack Wood Chevrolet
18 56  Timmy Hill Toyota
19 43 Daniel Dye Chevrolet
20 2 Nicholas Sanchez Chevrolet
21 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet
22 24 Rajah Caruth Chevrolet
23 1 Layne Riggs Toyota
24 17  John Hunter Nemechek Toyota
25 02  Kris Wright Chevrolet
26 33 Mason Massey Ford
27 12  Spencer Boyd Chevrolet
28 22  Josh Reaume Ford
29 04 Kaden Honeycutt Ford
30 41  Bayley Currey Chevrolet
31 20 Mason Maggio Chevrolet
32 13  Hailie Deegan Ford
33 32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet
34 46 Akinori Ogata Toyota
35 30  Ryan Vargas Toyota
36 34 Keith McGee Ford
shares
comments

Chad Chastain to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Atlanta

Latest news

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads FP3 by 0.6s from Perez, Alonso

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads FP3 by 0.6s from Perez, Alonso

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads FP3 by 0.6s from Perez, Alonso F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads FP3 by 0.6s from Perez, Alonso

Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico

Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico

F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens

Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win

Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win

WEC WEC
Sebring

Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.