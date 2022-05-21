Tickets Subscribe
Allgaier leads JR Motorsports 1-2 in Darlington Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY / Texas Race report

Reddick's Texas Xfinity win a first for Big Machine Racing

Tyler Reddick held off an armada of fast JR Motorsports Chevrolets to earn his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2022 season.

Jim Utter
By:

Reddick, a regular in the Cup Series, was making just his second start of the year driving Big Machine Racing’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

The win is the first for the organization – owned by Scott Borchetta – which only began fielding a team last season.

Just before the final caution of the race, Reddick passed Brandon Jones on Lap 137 of 167 laps to take the lead for the first time in the race. He got a great jump on the restart with 21 laps to go and held off William Byron by 1.825 seconds for his 10th career win.

“Just a big thank you to Big Machine Racing for this opportunity,” Reddick said. “We had a good car at Darlington and I threw that away. It feels good to come back and redeem myself.

“These guys have been working really hard and they want to run up front. We’re going to come in here and try to help them be up front where they want to be. It’s really cool that we were able to get it done in our second time out.”

Asked about his emotions after the race, the team’s crew chief Patrick Donahue said, “Crying a little bit. We just started this thing last year.

“Man, oh man, we’ve worked so hard and tore so much stuff up. Everybody on this team that believed in what I wanted to do. I can’t even tell you.”

Sam Mayer finished third, Justin Allgaier fourth and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Ryan Truex, Josh Berry, Riley Herbst, A.J. Allmendinger and Landon Cassill.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead-lap cars pit with Berry the first off pit road. Cassill was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and Herbst was penalized for equipment interference and both had to restart from the rear of the field.

Berry led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 88.

Berry spun off Turn 2 on the restart, which sent other drivers for spins as well including Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Brandon Jones and Matt Mills. Allgaier inherited the lead after the incident.

 

When the race returned to green on Lap 95, Allgaier was followed by Byron, Truex, Mayer and Reddick.

Gragson’s battered No. 9 spun and wrecked in Turn 1 on Lap 98 to bring out another caution. The accident brought an end to Gragson’s race.

The race returned to green on Lap 104 with Allgaier followed by Byron, Mayer and Truex.

Byron finally got around Allgaier to take the lead for the first time in the race on Lap 112.

On Lap 118, Allgaier spun in Turn 2 with what appeared to be a flat left-rear tire to bring out the eighth caution of the race.

Most of the lead-lap cars pit with Cassill the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop. Austin Hill was among those who stayed out and inherited the lead.

On the restart on Lap 123, Hill was followed by Jones, Ryan Ellis, Cassill and Byron.

Ryan Sieg and David Starr wrecked on Lap 124 to almost immediately place the race back under caution.

Austin Hill remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 129.

Sieg had a tire go down and wrecked in Turn 1 on Lap 130 which brought out the 10th caution of the race.

The race resumed on Lap 135 with Austin Hill still in the lead. Jones quickly got around Hill on the restart to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Reddick got past Jones to grab the lead on Lap 137 just before Alex Labbe spun off Turn 4 on Lap 138, which triggered a seven-car wreck on the frontstretch. The incident also required some repair to the SAFER barrier.

A handful of cars pit and Jones was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

The race resumed on Lap 146 with Reddick out front followed by Austin Hill, Byron and Allmendinger.

Stage 2

Berry held off a tough challenge from teammate Allgaier to claim the Stage 2 win, his third stage victory of the 2022 season.

Byron was third, Reddick fourth and Gragson rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, most of the lead-lap cars pit with Jones the first off pit road.

Berry was among the drivers who stayed out and inherited the lead. On the restart on Lap 47, Berry was followed by Cassill and Reddick. Jones lined up 17th.

On Lap 57, Sheldon Creed wrecked off Turn 4 to bring out the fourth caution of the race. Myatt Snider and Austin Hill made contact on the track after the caution was displayed.

 

The race resumed on Lap 63 with Berry out front followed by Reddick and Byron.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Berry held a slight advantage over Allgaier with Byron in third.

Stage 1

Gragson claimed the Stage 1 win under caution as C.J. McLaughlin and Gibbs both spun with two of 40 laps remaining.

Allgaier was second, Allmendinger third, Jones fourth and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

Gragson started on the pole and took command early, running out to a 1.4-second lead over Allgaier after 15 laps.

With 20 laps remaining, Allgaier had cut Gragson’s lead down to less than half-a-second while Jones ran third.

Just after Allgaier moved into the lead on Lap 22, the No. 6 of Ryan Vargas appeared to lose its engine and dropped fluid on the track to bring out a caution.

Most of the lead-lap cars stayed on and track and Allgaier led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 31. He was followed by Gragson and Jones.

Gragson powered to the lead shortly after the restart.

On Lap 32, McLaughlin spun off Turn 2 to put the race back under caution. Daniel Hemric had also tagged the wall and pit for repairs.

A number of cars elected to pit under the caution. The race returned to green on Lap 37 with Gragson out front.

Among the drivers who had to start the race from the rear of the field were Gibbs and Anthony Alfredo (unapproved adjustments) and Cassill (backup car).

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 48 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 167 2:28'05.216     31      
2 88 United States William Byron Chevrolet 167 2:28'07.041 1.825 1.825 7      
3 1 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 167 2:28'09.960 4.744 2.919     43  
4 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 167 2:28'10.228 5.012 0.268 33   51  
5 21 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 167 2:28'11.822 6.606 1.594 16   40  
6 18 United States Ryan Truex Toyota 167 2:28'12.112 6.896 0.290     36  
7 8 Josh Berry Chevrolet 167 2:28'14.116 8.900 2.004 46   40  
8 98 United States Riley Herbst Ford 167 2:28'14.695 9.479 0.579     32  
9 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 167 2:28'17.960 12.744 3.265     36  
10 10 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 167 2:28'18.187 12.971 0.227     27  
11 11 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 167 2:28'18.837 13.621 0.650     26  
12 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 167 2:28'19.878 14.662 1.041     25  
13 27 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 167 2:28'21.176 15.960 1.298     25  
14 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 167 2:28'23.663 18.447 2.487 2   30  
15 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 167 2:28'26.735 21.519 3.072     22  
16 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 167 2:28'27.028 21.812 0.293     21  
17 45 United States Stefan Parsons Chevrolet 167 2:28'27.252 22.036 0.224     20  
18 91 Mason Massey Chevrolet 167 2:28'28.623 23.407 1.371     19  
19 26 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Toyota 167 2:28'28.744 23.528 0.121     18  
20 78 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 167 2:28'29.077 23.861 0.333     17  
21 08 United States David Starr Ford 167 2:28'29.854 24.638 0.777     16  
22 31 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 167 2:28'30.057 24.841 0.203     16  
23 07 Joe Jr. Ford 167 2:28'32.110 26.894 2.053     14  
24 4 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 167 2:28'32.905 27.689 0.795     13  
25 38 CJ Mclaughlin Ford 166 2:28'17.788 1 Lap 1 Lap     12  
26 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 166 2:28'21.163 1 Lap 3.375     15  
27 13 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 166 2:28'37.894 1 Lap 16.731        
28 35 United States Patrick Emerling Toyota 164 2:28'18.576 3 Laps 2 Laps     9  
29 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 148 2:20'28.785 19 Laps 16 Laps   Track bar 8  
30 44 United States Ryan Ellis Chevrolet 146 2:18'07.755 21 Laps 2 Laps   Accident 7  
31 66 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 137 2:05'27.550 30 Laps 9 Laps   Accident 8  
32 23 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 137 2:05'27.739 30 Laps 0.189   Accident 8  
33 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 137 2:05'27.895 30 Laps 0.156   Accident 4  
34 34 United States Jesse Iwuji Chevrolet 137 2:05'30.065 30 Laps 2.170   Accident 3  
35 39 United States Ryan Sieg Ford 129 1:57'12.192 38 Laps 8 Laps   Accident 2  
36 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 95 1:28'22.982 72 Laps 34 Laps 32 Accident 17  
37 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 87 1:15'27.123 80 Laps 8 Laps   Accident 1  
38 6 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 21 11'07.549 146 Laps 66 Laps   Engine 1

