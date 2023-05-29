Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
NASCAR XFINITY / Charlotte News

Remainder of Charlotte Xfinity race postponed again

Due to occasional rain showers, the remainder of Monday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed until later in the day.

Jim Utter
By:
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, He Gets Us Toyota Supra

The 300-mile race, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, had already been postponed until 11 a.m. ET Monday. The conclusion of the race has now been moved to immediately following Monday's Coca-Cola 600, which is slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET. The Xfinity race will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2.

Monday's race got under way about on time but was red-flagged for heavy mist during a scheduled competition caution on Lap 20 of 200.

Following the first delay, John Hunter Nemechek powered to the lead but was passed by Ty Gibbs with two laps to go as Gibbs grabbed the Stage 1 win.

While under the scheduled break between Stages 1 and 2, the rain picked up again and was finally halted with no time remaining to complete it before the start of the rescheduled 600.

Justin Allgaier is third in the lineup, Daniel Hemric fourth and Sheldon Creed is fifth.

shares
comments

NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win

Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte race results

2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte race results 2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte race results

Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win

Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win

Josef Newgarden earned over $3.6 million for Indy 500 victory

Josef Newgarden earned over $3.6 million for Indy 500 victory

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Josef Newgarden earned over $3.6 million for Indy 500 victory Josef Newgarden earned over $3.6 million for Indy 500 victory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe