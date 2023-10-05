Subscribe
Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

2008 Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman will be making his first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start in nearly eleven years.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, Parts Plus/Biohaven Ford Mustang

Newman, 45, has entered the NXS race at Homestead-Miami Speedway later this month.

The veteran driver will pilot the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford Mustang with sponsorship from GenerX Generators.

Newman has made a handful of Cup starts this year with Rick Ware Racing, running five races and finishing as high as 27th in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

A winner of 18 Cup races and seven Xfinity races, Newman hasn't started a race in NASCAR's secondary division since November, 2012. Earlier this year, he was named as one of the sport's 75 Greatest Drivers List.

Homestead is a track he knows well, winning there as an Xfinity driver in 2005.

“Homestead is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule," said Newman in a release from the team. "From being able to rip the fence to having to manage tire wear, the track suits my driving style perfectly. My goal is to give Carl, MBM Motorsports and their partners a fantastic run and hopefully end the evening in victory lane!”

 

Added team owner Carl Long: “I have known Ryan since his rookie season in the Cup Series and when the opportunity presented itself to have him join us in Miami, it was a no brainer to elevate our organization,” team owner Carl Long said. “Having a partner like GenerX Generators come back is not only massive but also give us the opportunity to have Ryan help represent their brand.”

Long has entered the No. 66 machine in select NXS races throughout this year with a variety of drivers. The team's best showing so far during the 2023 season came recently at Texas Motor Speedway with Sage Karam finishing 23rd.

