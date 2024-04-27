Ryan Truex wins in chaotic conclusion to NASCAR Xfinity race at Dover

As the race went into a second two-lap overtime, Truex lined up on the front row with leader Carson Kvapil, who was making just his second series start.

Truex got a jump on Kvapil to take the lead off Turn 4 on the restart and as the two continued to battle after taking the white flag, Justin Allgaier wrecked behind them which triggered another caution and ended the race.

Truex was ruled the leader and the 32-year-old native of Mayetta, N.J., came away with his second career victory, both coming at his hometown track. The only laps Truex led in the race were the final two.

Watch: Ryan Truex ‘can’t believe it’ after Xfinity Series win at Dover

“That was not as easy as last year,” said Truex, who dominated in his victory a year ago. “Halfway through the race, I was like man I feel like crap. After dominating last year, I felt like I wasn’t doing my job good enough.

“The big thing for me was just get away (from Kvapil). He hung on my door in (Turns) 1 and 2, got me loose, and honestly, I just drove it. I thought if I spin out, whatever, we made it this far.

“Thanks to my team for sticking with me when I didn’t make the best moves today.”

Sam Mayer ended up credited with second, Kvapil third, Sheldon Creed fourth and Cole Custer rounded out the top five.

Anthony Alfredo was ninth but as the highest finisher of the four drivers eligible, collected the final $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus of the 2024 season.

“This is huge for a small team like us,” he said. “We don’t have any technical alliance, we don’t have sim, we just come out here and fight every week.”

Stage 1

Allgaier took the Stage 1 win over Brandon Jones by 1.369 seconds as Custer finished third, Creed fourth and Riley Herbst rounded out the top five.

Stage 2

Custer grabbed the lead with 18 laps remaining and held off Austin Hill by 1.236 seconds to claim the Stage 2 win. Jesse Love was third, Parker Retzlaff was fourth and Creed completed the top five.

Stage 3

During the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead-lap cars pit with Custer first off pit road. He led Hill and Allgaier when the race resumed with 102 laps remaining.

On lap 160, NASCAR was forced to throw a caution as light rain began falling around the track with Custer still in the lead. A handful of cars elected to pit, but Custer remained on the track and in the lead.

NASCAR attempted to restart the race twice, but rain picked up each time and the event was finally red flagged with 33 laps to go.

After a nearly 13-minute delay, the weather cleared and Custer – who was short on fuel – was among those who decided to pit. The race returned to green on lap 173 with Allgaier leading Hill, Kvapil and Parker Kligerman.

Allgaier and Hill made contact on the restart before Hill pulled away to the lead and Jones spun on lap 174 to place the race back under caution.

Hill led Kvapil, Mayer and Creed when the race returned to green with 21 laps remaining.

With Creed and Hill racing side by side, Kvapil dove to the inside of both on lap 193 in a wild three-wide move to grab the lead for the first time in the race.

On the following lap, Allgaier got into Herbst to trigger a multi-car accident that sent the race into a two-lap overtime with Kvapil leading Hill and Truex.

While racing for the lead with Kvapil, Hill spun around off Turn 2 to send the race into a second overtime with Kvapil still in the lead. He was followed by Truex, Mayer and Creed.