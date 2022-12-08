Sam Hunt Racing expands Xfinity operation for 2023

Kaz Grala will compete full-time behind the wheel of the No. 26 Toyota, while the No. 24 will utilize multiple drivers.

Connor Mosack will have the lion's share of races in the second car, slotted in for 20 of 33 events.

“Timing and patience have been pivotal components of our growth process at SHR. Expanding to two full-time teams in 2023 brings an excitement level only matched by the responsibility and expectation to compete at a high level every week,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “It goes without saying that having a full-time driver in the No. 26 for the first time is a blessing to our organization and an important component of our growth. Kaz is a highly talented and experienced driver and has strived for an opportunity like this for a long time. Having Connor anchor the No. 24 team is something we are also really looking forward to. He is a very talented young man and has every trait and characteristic I look for in a young driver. We’re heading into 2023 with confidence in both teams and drivers, and I’m excited to continue to build this program with each of them.”

Read Also: Nemechek to run full Xfinity schedule with JGR in 2023

Both Grala and Mosack have previous experience in the Xfinity Series. Grala, a former race winner in the Truck Series, has 44 starts in NASCAR's secondary division with five top-fives and ten top-tens.

“I've scratched and clawed for each opportunity over the past several seasons, and while it hasn't been easy, it's made me appreciate this sport and its difficulty more than I ever could have if things had been easy,” said Grala. “I feel like everything has finally come together at the perfect time in my life with the right team around me to start that next chapter in my career. I couldn't be more proud and hopeful heading into 2023 with Sam Hunt Racing with a chance to compete for a championship. I've worked my whole life to get to this point, and I intend to make the absolute most of it next year and beyond.”

Mosack made his NXS debut last year with Joe Gibbs Racing, and then drove one race for Sam Hunt at Watkins Glen. He placed 15th.

“Being able to run 20 races in the Xfinity Series next year is a really big deal to me,” said Mosack. “Two years ago, I didn’t really know where I was going or how I was going to get there. Racing in this series is a big step toward where I want to go, and I’m excited it is with a team like Sam Hunt Racing. With SHR being a growing team, I know I can develop relationships with everyone involved and continue to learn from them. I’ve enjoyed getting to know Sam and trust that his team and values will help to develop me as a driver.”

Kris Bowen will serve as crew chief atop the No. 26 pit box.

Mosack's exact schedule and the rest of the lineup for the No. 24 car will be released at a later date.