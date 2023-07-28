Subscribe
Previous / Katherine Legge to make NASCAR return at Road America
NASCAR XFINITY News

CW to broadcast all NASCAR Xfinity races through 2031

The CW Network will become the new home for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), beginning in 2025.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing, Quick Tie Inc. Chevrolet Camaro, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, Bennett Transportation Chevrolet Camaro, Sheldon Creed, Richard Childress Racing, Whelen Chevrolet Camaro, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang

The agreement is for seven years, lasting through the 2031 season. There were rumors that a streaming service such as Amazon could pick up the NXS races, but it never materialized. 

The Xfinity Series, formed in 1982, is the final step before the top-level of the sport and has produced several future Cup champions over the years.

NASCAR has yet to announce a broadcast partner for its Cup and Truck divisions. 

Currently, NBC and FOX split the Xfinity races, but The CW Network has signed an exclusive deal to broadcast all 33 events, along with practice and qualifying.

This is part of a major push from The CW to feature more live sports programming. They have recently struck deals to broadcast LIV Golf Events, as well ACC football and basketball games.

The CW was also home to IndyCar's 100 Days to Indy documentary series, which aired earlier this year.

Per the Sports Business Journal, the network is paying about $115 million per year for media rights.

 

 “Landing the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a game changer for The CW and our CW Sports division and represents another important building block in our programming strategy,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW. “Live sports are the most watched television content and with The CW’s national reach, moving NASCAR Xfinity Series to The CW will transform and elevate the viewing experience for the series and its fans. The CW has quickly become a destination for sports, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series joins our growing slate of sports programming, including INSIDE THE NFL, ACC college football and basketball, LIV Golf, and the motorsports documentary series 100 DAYS TO INDY.

"Beginning in 2025, The CW will have 48 weekends per year of live sports programming. With ubiquitous distribution across one of the nation’s five major broadcast networks, NASCAR Xfinity Series races on The CW will deliver more access for fans and far more revenue opportunities for The CW and its affiliates.”

Added Brian Herbst, Senior Vice President, Media and Productions for NASCAR: “CW’s leadership shared a compelling vision for cultivating the next generation of NASCAR talent by bringing the NASCAR Xfinity Series exclusively to broadcast television and we are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them. With more than one million viewers tuning in each week to see NASCAR’s future stars battle some of its biggest names at our most legendary tracks, NASCAR Xfinity Series consistently delivers the moments that excite current fans and create new fans of our great sport.”

shares
comments

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR return at Road America
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash

Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash

NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash

Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call

Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call

NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc

Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc

No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident

No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident

Verstappen sees no issues with race engineer after Spa F1 radio argument

Verstappen sees no issues with race engineer after Spa F1 radio argument

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Verstappen sees no issues with race engineer after Spa F1 radio argument Verstappen sees no issues with race engineer after Spa F1 radio argument

Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe