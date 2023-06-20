Trackhouse owner Justin Marks to run Chicago Xfinity race

Justin Marks, co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, will run the Xfinity Series race in NASCAR's first-ever event on the streets of Chicago.

Marks, 42, is a former winner in NASCAR's secondary division with a victory at Mid-Ohio in 2016. However, this will be his first start since 2018.

He will be driving the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. The car will have sponsorship from Jockey, which has appeared on both the No. 1 and No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Cup cars.

“It’s very difficult to retire as a racecar driver,” said Marks. “I’ve got a lot of experience on street courses, so when NASCAR announced it was going to Chicago, I just felt like I really had to be a part of that experience. We have a great relationship with Kaulig Racing through our pit crew department and being a fellow Chevrolet team, so making my return to racing with the team just felt right. Jockey coming on board makes it even more enticing to run well in Chicago.”

Ross Chastain, who drives for Marks in the Cup Series, drove the No. 10 Chevrolet to Kaulig Racing's maiden Xfinity win back in 2019.

This year, Kaulig has used a variety of drivers in the No. 10 machine including Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Haley, Jordan Taylor, and Derek Kraus.

Allmendinger won at COTA and Larson was victorious at Darlington.

Marks hasn't completely stopped racing since becoming a full-time team owner, making an appearance in Tony Stewart's SRX Series last year and even winning a Trans-Am race at Lime Rock Park in May of 2023.

“We’re excited to have Justin [Marks], another road-course ringer, come out of retirement and compete for us in the Xfinity Series,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “I think that says a lot about the tremendous success Kaulig Racing has had in just a few short years, especially on road courses. Not only is Justin Marks a successful team owner in NASCAR, but he has a ton of experience on street courses, so having him come on board for this historic weekend in our industry just makes sense.”