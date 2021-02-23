Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed

Considering Gibbs’ victory came on the Daytona Road Course, it should come as no surprise the 18-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs has several more road courses on his additional 14-race schedule.

“Winning this past weekend in Daytona was really a dream come true for me,” said Gibbs. “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel again. I know I still have a lot to learn, but I have great teams behind me in both ARCA and Xfinity and I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with all of them.

“I’m just really excited for the rest of the year.”

Gibbs is competing fulltime in the ARCA Menards Series while running a partial Xfinity schedule in JGR’s No. 54 Toyota.

The win in Daytona placed Gibbs on an impressive list of drivers to win in their Xfinity Series debut – Dale Earnhardt (1982), Joe Ruttman (1982), Ricky Rudd (1983), Terry Labonte (1985), and Kurt Busch (2006).

Gibbs is the first, however, to win their Xfinity Series debut without first making a start in the Cup Series.

Five of Gibbs’ 14 remaining races this season will come on road courses – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Road America (where he will drive the No. 81 Toyota), Watkins Glen, N.Y., Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and the Charlotte Roval.

Ty Gibbs’ remaining Xfinity Series for 2021:

March 13 at Phoenix Raceway

April 9 at Martinsville Speedway

May 8 at Darlington Raceway

May 15 at Dover International Speedway

May 29 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 5 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

June 27 at Pocono Raceway

July 3 at Road America

Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen International

Aug. 14 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Aug. 21 at Michigan International Speedway

Sept. 11 at Richmond Raceway

Oct. 9 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Oct. 23 at Kansas Speedway