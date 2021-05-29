Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kyle Busch dominates inaugural Xfinity race at COTA
NASCAR XFINITY / Charlotte Race report

Ty Gibbs spins then wins Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race

By:

Ty Gibbs overcame an early spin and rebounded to earn his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in just six career starts.

Ty Gibbs spins then wins Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race

Gibbs spun off the exit of Turn 4 and slid through the frontstretch on the final lap of Stage 2 which relegated him to the rear of the field to start the final stage.

By Lap 151 of 200, Gibbs had moved up to third and following a tight battle with Chase Briscoe, Gibbs grabbed the lead on Lap 181. Briscoe spun out during the incident after getting aero-loose.

Gibbs then held off a furious challenge from reigning series champion Austin Cindric following a restart with seven laps to go to win the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

 

Gibbs, 18, has already won twice in the Xfinity Series this season and three times in the ARCA Menard Series.

“It feels really good. First off, I want to say sorry for the No. 99 team and Chase and his crew. I didn’t hit him but I definitely helped him out with him getting loose and that wasn’t my intention,” Gibbs said.

“I was definitely frustrated with myself, I wrecked myself and didn’t look good today. I’m still learning how the air works and I take full responsibility for the mistakes I made today.

About his season, Gibbs said, “It’s definitely been a lot. I’m learning how life goes at the same time. I really like this racing deal and I want to keep doing it.”

Harrison Burton finished third, Brandon Brown was fourth and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Briscoe, Ty Dillon, Brandon Jones, Jeb Burton and Jeremy Clements.

“Wish we could’ve gotten to Victory Lane, frustrating to lead that many laps and come away sixth, but that’s part of it,” Briscoe said. “He was going for the win, I was going for the win, can’t complain either way.”

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Daniel Hemric again the first off pit road.

The race returned to green on Lap 98, Hemric was followed by Noah Gragson, Cindric, Harrison Burton and A.J. Allmendinger.

Cindric moved into the runner-up position shortly after the restart.

On Lap 99, Matt Mills spun on the backstretch and hit the wall to bring out a caution. The leaders remained on the track and Hemric led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 104.

On Lap 115, Briscoe went to the inside of Hemric off Turn 2 and came away in Turn 3 with the lead for the first time in the race.

Jeb Burton spun off Turn 4 and into the entrance of pit road on Lap 120 which brought out the sixth caution of the race.

All the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Briscoe was the first off pit road. Not only did Hemric have a slow stop, but he was also penalized by NASCAR for equipment interference during his pit stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 125, Briscoe led the way followed by Cindric and Harrison Burton. Hemric lined up 27th.

Allmendinger was forced to pit under green on Lap 128 for what he believed to be a brake issue. He eventually had to take his car to the garage.

By Lap 135, Hemric had broken back into the top-10 as Briscoe continued to lead the way.

Jeffrey Earnhardt hit the wall and debris from the incident landed on the frontstretch forcing a caution. All the lead-lap cars pit with Ryan Sieg the first off pit road thanks to a fuel-only stop.

When the race returned to green on Lap 151, Sieg was followed by Briscoe, Gibbs, Cindric and Harrison Burton. Hemric was back to seventh.

As the field entered Turn 2 after the restart, Sieg broke loose, appeared he was going to save it, but eventually drifted up the track and was T-boned by Josh Berry. Brett Moffitt also suffered extensive damage in the incident.

 

When the race returned to green on Lap 160, Briscoe was out front followed by Gibbs and Harrison Burton.

With 30 laps remaining, Briscoe maintained about a half-second lead over Gibbs and Harrison Burton ran third.

On Lap 181, Gibbs got around Briscoe to grab the lead and Briscoe got loose and spun on the backstretch to bring out a caution on Lap 182.

 

Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track. On the restart on Lap 187, Gibbs led the way followed by Harrison Burton, Cindric and Justin Haley and Gragson.

Right after the restart, a massive pile-up erupted entering Turn 1 which collected several top contenders including Gragson, Haley, Hemric, Jones, Michael Annett, Tommy Joe Martins and Riley Herbst.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 194 with Gibbs in command and followed by Cindric, Harrison Burton and Reddick.

With five laps to go, Cindric moved into second and Harrison Burton ran third.

Stage 2

Hemric cruised to victory in Stage 2, holding Allmendinger at bay and collecting his fifth stage win of the year.

Just after Hemric took the checkered flag, Gibbs spun off Turn 4 and spun through the frontstretch turf.

 

Gragson finished third, Cindric fourth and Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars pit with Hemric the first off pit road. Tyler Reddick was penalized for speeding on pit road during his stop and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

When the race returned to green on Lap 53, Hemric was followed by Gibbs and Allmendinger.

With 20 laps remaining in the second stage, Hemric held a 1.2-second lead over Allmendinger. Gragson ran third, Cindric fourth and Briscoe fifth.

Hemric’s lead over Allmendinger remained at 1.3-seconds with 10 laps to go.

Stage 1

Hemric held off a spirited challenge from Allmendinger to take the Stage 1 win, his fourth stage win of the 2021 season.

Gibbs was third, Cindric fourth and Jeb Burton rounded out the top-five.

Herbst started on the pole and remained out front until Hemric went to his inside off Turn 4 and grabbed the lead on the start of Lap 8.

On Lap 21, NASCAR displayed a competition caution to allow teams to check for tire wear. Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track.

On the restart on Lap 26, Hemric continued to lead the way followed by Herbst and Briscoe.

Grant Enfinger got hit by Chad Finchum which turned Enfinger’s No. 26 Toyota into the frontstretch wall and brought out a caution.

When the race returned to green on Lap 32, Hemric led the way followed by Cindric and Herbst.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Hemric maintained a small but steady lead over Allmendinger with Gibbs in third.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 200 2:39'56.962     20
2 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 200 2:39'57.399 0.437 0.437 2
3 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 200 2:39'58.066 1.104 0.667  
4 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 200 2:39'59.655 2.693 1.589  
5 31 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 200 2:40'00.346 3.384 0.691  
6 99 United States Chase Briscoe Toyota 200 2:40'00.810 3.848 0.464 60
7 23 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 200 2:40'02.731 5.769 1.921  
8 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 200 2:40'03.150 6.188 0.419  
9 10 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 200 2:40'03.180 6.218 0.030  
10 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 200 2:40'03.978 7.016 0.798  
11 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 2:40'04.738 7.776 0.760  
12 98 Riley Herbst Ford 200 2:40'04.865 7.903 0.127 7
13 6 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 200 2:40'05.210 8.248 0.345  
14 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 200 2:40'06.003 9.041 0.793  
15 13 United States Carl Long Toyota 200 2:40'06.605 9.643 0.602  
16 4 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 200 2:40'06.764 9.802 0.159  
17 48 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 200 2:40'08.219 11.257 1.455  
18 78 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 200 2:40'08.367 11.405 0.148  
19 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 200 2:40'10.186 13.224 1.819  
20 17 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 200 2:40'10.950 13.988 0.764  
21 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 199 2:40'07.166 1 Lap 1 Lap  
22 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 199 2:40'08.945 1 Lap 1.779  
23 76 United States Stefan Parsons Chevrolet 199 2:40'08.984 1 Lap 0.039  
24 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 199 2:40'09.239 1 Lap 0.255  
25 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 198 2:40'13.444 2 Laps 1 Lap  
26 2 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 196 2:40'11.900 4 Laps 2 Laps  
27 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 187 2:27'07.892 13 Laps 9 Laps  
28 18 United States Daniel Hemric Toyota 186 2:26'09.960 14 Laps 1 Lap 105
29 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 186 2:26'10.679 14 Laps 0.719  
30 15 Colby Howard Chevrolet 184 2:40'15.533 16 Laps 2 Laps  
31 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 151 1:56'04.506 49 Laps 33 Laps 4
32 8 Josh Berry Chevrolet 150 1:54'51.687 50 Laps 1 Lap  
33 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 128 1:40'03.666 72 Laps 22 Laps 2
34 66 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 114 1:33'20.958 86 Laps 14 Laps  
35 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 103 1:23'32.979 97 Laps 11 Laps  
36 26 United States Brandon Gdovic Toyota 26 18'06.320 174 Laps 77 Laps  
shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Busch dominates inaugural Xfinity race at COTA

Previous article

Kyle Busch dominates inaugural Xfinity race at COTA
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Charlotte
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

2
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash

5h
3
MotoGP

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Gibbs spins then wins Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race

20min
5
IndyCar

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021

Latest news
Ty Gibbs spins then wins Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race
NSXF

Ty Gibbs spins then wins Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race

20m
Kyle Busch dominates inaugural Xfinity race at COTA
Video Inside
NSXF

Kyle Busch dominates inaugural Xfinity race at COTA

May 22, 2021
Tyler Reddick: NASCAR racing at COTA 'is going to be something'
NSXF

Tyler Reddick: NASCAR racing at COTA 'is going to be something'

May 21, 2021
NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021
NAS

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

May 17, 2021
Austin Cindric takes Dover Xfinity win, Berry wins $100,000
Video Inside
NSXF

Austin Cindric takes Dover Xfinity win, Berry wins $100,000

May 15, 2021
Latest videos
Justin Allgaier brings home a third-place finish at COTA 00:55
NASCAR XFINITY
May 23, 2021

Justin Allgaier brings home a third-place finish at COTA

Kyle Busch wins at COTA to earn 98th win in NASCAR Xfinity Series 02:03
NASCAR XFINITY
May 23, 2021

Kyle Busch wins at COTA to earn 98th win in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Josh Berry wins Dash 4 Cash $100K at Dover 09:23:09
NASCAR XFINITY
May 15, 2021

Josh Berry wins Dash 4 Cash $100K at Dover

Austin Cindric after Dover win: ‘I love this race track’ 09:23:10
NASCAR XFINITY
May 15, 2021

Austin Cindric after Dover win: ‘I love this race track’

NASCAR: Next Gen cost savings won't be apparent in 2022 00:39
NASCAR XFINITY
May 14, 2021

NASCAR: Next Gen cost savings won't be apparent in 2022

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Larson wins Coke 600 pole as Chevys dominate Charlotte
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson wins Coke 600 pole as Chevys dominate

John Hunter Nemechek hangs on for Charlotte Truck win Charlotte
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek hangs on for Charlotte Truck win

Austin Dillon and Chevrolet lead Coke 600 practice Charlotte
NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon and Chevrolet lead Coke 600 practice

Trending Today

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021

Dixon, Power at odds over desired weather for Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon, Power at odds over desired weather for Indy 500

Latest news

Ty Gibbs spins then wins Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Gibbs spins then wins Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race

Kyle Busch dominates inaugural Xfinity race at COTA
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch dominates inaugural Xfinity race at COTA

Tyler Reddick: NASCAR racing at COTA 'is going to be something'
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Tyler Reddick: NASCAR racing at COTA 'is going to be something'

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.