Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Kansas II / Breaking news

Video: Anthony Alfredo's rollover crash at Kansas

shares
comments
By:

Anthony Alfredo went for a wild ride late in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.

On a Lap 173 restart, Alfredo made a three-wide move to the inside as the field rushed towards Turn 1. 

Justin Allgaier got under him, but was on the apron and needed to get back onto the banking before the corner. He failed to do so and collided with the Richard Childress Racing driver, who then careened across the track and into the outside wall. The impact sent the car up on its side and then sliding back down the track on its roof. 

The race was red-flagged, but Alfredo was unhurt in the accident.

"Yeah, that's pretty nuts," he said after emerging from the infield care center. He thanked NASCAR for its many safety improvements and went on to say, "I'm just glad to be okay and I just want to say hi and I'm good to all my friends, family, all the sauce mafia fans back home."

Alfredo has been running a limited Xfinity Series schedule with RCR and his final start of the year will come next week at Texas.

"I want to do this full-time and go race for a championship next year," he proclaimed.

"I'm ready to go, I wish I could have flipped back over and kept digging because I was having a blast tonight at Kansas Speedway."

Chase Briscoe's Kansas Xfinity win sends him to Championship 4

