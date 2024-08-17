The NASCAR Xfinity Series race ended in a two-lap overtime finish. Justin Allgaier jumped ahead, but the Joe Gibbs Racing duo of Sheldon Creed and John-Hunter Nemechek were in hot pursuit.

Racing down the backstretch on the final lap, Carson Kvapil was hooked into the outside wall mid-pack. Sieg and Chandler Smith spun to the inside, skidding across the apron.

In a blow-over crash more reminiscent of superspeedways like Daytona or Talladega, Sieg's car became airborne before landing upside down and impacting the inside wall. As the car transitioned from asphalt to grass, it rolled back onto its wheels.

The 23-year-old quickly climbed from the car under his own power, and has since been checked and released from the infield care center.

Allgaier victorious

For Allgaier, it was his 25th career Xfinity win, putting him inside the top-ten on the all-time wins list. He broke a tie with his team owner, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"I feel like I had to win because Dale Jr. is running Bristol and we all know he is probably gonna win that race after last year," Allgaier told NBC. "Just cannot say 'thank you' enough to this team. All these guys standing right here.

"The effort (they have) put in has been incredible. We did not show up to Indianapolis three weeks ago like we wanted to, and these guys have worked tirelessly through this break."

Taking in the cheers of the fans, he added: "It's truly special, winning at Michigan in the manufacturer's backyard ... But I hope whoever got turned over over there is okay, but we'll go on and celebrate this one for a while."

Another runner-up finish for Haas-bound Creed

Creed finished second, marking the eleventh time in his career he has crossed the line as the runner-up in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. He started Saturday by announcing a new deal for 2025, signing with the Haas Factory Team.

“This one might have frustrated me the most out of all of them so far," he said post-race. "I was probably too conservative behind the 20 (Nemechek) trying to save fuel. I was a couple, few laps short on fuel there and the 7 (Allgaier) was in a little bit better spot, and once the 7 got around both of us, and the 88 (Kvapil), I knew I needed to go. I probably sat behind the 20 another two laps and then charged. I was running the 7 down. Just had a really good car, but that caution for rain came at a bad time for us.”

Nemechek was third, Anthony Alfredo fourth, and Sammy Smith fifth. The race was slowed by multiple rain delays and a total of nine cautions.