Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Xfinity champ Austin Cindric returns to sports cars at Sebring

shares
comments
Xfinity champ Austin Cindric returns to sports cars at Sebring
By:

Recently crowned Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric is going back racing – and returning to his previous domain of sports cars.

Cindric, 22, is set to compete in this weekend’s Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network at Sebring International Raceway.

Cindric clinched his first Xfinity title on Nov. 7 at Phoenix International Raceway with Team Penske. He will spend time Thursday through Sunday as a co-driver in the CRP Racing-prepared 2009 No. 2 Audi R8 LMS.

He will split time behind the wheel at Sebring with longtime family friend and supporter David Roberts.

A tribute race to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour celebrates not only the legendary race cars that have competed at Sebring over the last half century but also the rich military aviation history that first put Sebring on the map.

“I ran in the 12 Hours of Sebring with the Lexus GTD program in 2017 and I am no stranger to the track,” Cindric said. “I have done a lot of open-wheel races there, but it has probably been since 2017 that I have been there. I haven’t had the opportunity to go back until now.”

Roberts watched nearly all of Cindric’s Xfinity Series races this year, straight through the title-clinching finale in Phoenix.

“After Austin won the championship, we exchanged a number of texts and I asked him if he would like to get back into a sports car,” Roberts said. “He responded almost immediately that he would like to race at Sebring, so here we are.”

Roberts said when Cindric’s father, Tim Cindric, began looking of opportunities for Austin to get seat time in a sports car as his career was taking off, Roberts offered a ride in his Porsche 944 Turbo Club Sport.

“The HSR Savannah event was approaching and I felt that would be a great place for Austin to get his start in sports cars,” Roberts said. “Taking it easy because his sad told him to, he finished second in his first race on Saturday.

“On Sunday, Tim turned him loose and he won the second race of the weekend while earning the respect of his fellow competitors.”

Said Austin: “Without a doubt, Dave has always been an integral part of my career,” Cindric said. “I always joke and say Dave was the first person to ‘put a roof over my head!’ The first time I was in a full-bodied race car was in Dave’s Porsche 944 Turbo down in Savannah a bunch of years ago.

“For him to be able to trust me in that car at a young age was pretty unique. I was really nervous about not damaging the car but also some really cool cars I was sharing the track with. HSR

always brings out some really cool vintage cars and it was pretty special to be out there racing with them at such a young age.”

Related video

Allmendinger to compete for NASCAR Xfinity title in 2021

Previous article

Allmendinger to compete for NASCAR Xfinity title in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY , Sports Cars
Drivers Austin Cindric
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

Valentino Rossi tests positive for COVID-19 again
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi tests positive for COVID-19 again

Corvette Racing at Le Mans: staying the course
Le Mans Le Mans / Qualifying report

Corvette Racing at Le Mans: staying the course

Schumacher secures 2021 F1 graduation with Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher secures 2021 F1 graduation with Haas

Alonso gets FIA approval to take part in Abu Dhabi test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso gets FIA approval to take part in Abu Dhabi test

Latest news

Xfinity champ Austin Cindric returns to sports cars at Sebring
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Xfinity champ Austin Cindric returns to sports cars at Sebring

Allmendinger to compete for NASCAR Xfinity title in 2021
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Allmendinger to compete for NASCAR Xfinity title in 2021

Morgan Shepherd diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Morgan Shepherd diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner

Trending

1
Supercars

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

2
Supercars

2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent

12h
3
NASCAR Cup

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

4
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi tests positive for COVID-19 again

5
Le Mans

Corvette Racing at Le Mans: staying the course

Latest news

Xfinity champ Austin Cindric returns to sports cars at Sebring
NSXF

Xfinity champ Austin Cindric returns to sports cars at Sebring

Allmendinger to compete for NASCAR Xfinity title in 2021
NSXF

Allmendinger to compete for NASCAR Xfinity title in 2021

Morgan Shepherd diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
NAS

Morgan Shepherd diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner
NSXF

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing
NSXF

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

Latest videos

Jeb Burton on joining Kaulig Racing: ‘It’s just a dream come true’ 07:53:20
NASCAR XFINITY
Nov 16, 2020

Jeb Burton on joining Kaulig Racing: ‘It’s just a dream come true’

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’ 02:05
NASCAR XFINITY
Nov 8, 2020

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’ 07:37:55
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas 07:37:53
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas

Alfredo involved in incident during final stage at Kansas 00:18
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 18, 2020

Alfredo involved in incident during final stage at Kansas

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.