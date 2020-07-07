Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Xfinity Series crew chief Daniel Johnson suspended by NASCAR

Xfinity Series crew chief Daniel Johnson suspended by NASCAR
By:
Jul 7, 2020, 9:40 PM

The crew chief of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Tommy Joe Martins has been suspended a race by NASCAR.

Daniel Johnson, the crew chief on Martins’ No. 44 Chevrolet, has been suspended from Thursday night’s Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway for a safety violation.

Around Lap 52 of 62 in Saturday’s inaugural series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the rear axle from Martins’ car dropped on the track and ended up leaving a trail of fluid that required extensive clean-up.

 

Martins was suspended under Safety Section 12.5.2.7.4e of the series rulebook: “Loss or separation of improperly installed rear axle.”

Martins finished 38th.

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Tommy Joe Martins
Author Jim Utter

