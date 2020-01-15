Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis moves to road course

Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis moves to road course
By:
Jan 15, 2020, 4:21 PM

The July 4th NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will move from the oval to the road course for 2020.

Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Suave Men and Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Anderson's Maple Syrup
Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Dove Men + Care victory lane
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem-Parker Hannifin Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LeafFilter
Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation, Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Menards Mastercraft Doors, Ty Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Advil
Ryan Preece, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Rheem

The race will be presented by Pennzoil and becomes the fifth road course on the Xfinity Series schedule. 

The Cup Series will continue to run the oval layout for the Brickyard 400. They will practice Saturday afternoon following the NXS race and qualify Sunday morning.

The main NBC network will broadcast both events.

“The Brickyard weekend has been a cornerstone of the IMS schedule since its debut in 1994, and we’re committed to the continued growth and revitalization of the event with its move from early September to Fourth of July weekend,” Roger Penske said. “Our partners at NASCAR, NBC, Big Machine and Pennzoil share our passion for this great event, and we will work alongside them and others to deliver world-class racing and entertainment for our fans during a celebration of America."

Matt DiBenedetto will be testing at IMS next week as NASCAR works to figure out which configuration they intend to run.

More to follow...

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Author Nick DeGroot

