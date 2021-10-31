Previous / Austin Hill joins RCR for fulltime NASCAR Xfinity ride in 2022 Next / Gragson narrowly beats Cindric to win Martinsville Xfinity raceNASCAR XFINITY / Martinsville II News
The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Xfinity title
The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway have been decided.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Best Points Result
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5
|1st (2020)
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|24th (2020)
|Daniel Hemric
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|0
|3rd (2018)
|Noah Gragson
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|5th (2020)
Event
