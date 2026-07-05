NASCAR Classic at Le Mans ends with Andrew Jordan claiming the overall victory

The inaugural running of the HSR NASCAR Classic at Le Mans has concluded after three races at the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe.

JC France, grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., won Race #1 in a 2014 NASCAR Cup Chevrolet Camaro wrapped to look like the Garage 56 NASCAR entry.

But on Sunday, it was all Andrew Jordan as he swept the day with victories in Race #2 and Race #3. He was driving the No. 15 PEAK 2013 Toyota Camry, resembling the one driven by Clint Bowyer during his Michael Waltrip Racing era. He could have won all three races, but a mechanical failure while leading on the final lap denied him a Saturday victory as well.

Jordan's Race #3 was the biggest of the weekend, 26 seconds clear of his closest competition. Both Ryan Gemmell and Kurt Busch fell out of the race due to mechanical gremlins, denying them a shot at another podium.

This elevated former NASCAR Cup race winner Joe Nemechek, driving the No. 47 Old Spice 2006 Toyota Camry, wrapped to look like the fictional Cal Naughton Jr.'s ride from the movie, 'Talladega Nights.'

Driving the No. 2 Miller Lite Dodge resembling the one Brad Keselowski claimed the 2012 title with, Mike Skeen claimed the final spot on the podium.

Additional class winners

Other class winners from the weekend included Nigel Armstrong in Stock Car B (SCB) aboard the No. 44 Menards Toyota Camry (2007) Frank Kimmel once dominated ARCA with. Christopher Allen earned the Stock Car C (SCC) class win in in the Roush Racing No. 6 Folgers Ford Thunderbird (1989), while Peter Klutt led the way in Stock Car D (SCD) with the 2016 No. 6 Dodge Challenger some might remember competing in the NASCAR Canada division.

Looking into the other class winners, there was Christopher Schwartz and Lisa Schwartz in the Stock Car Grand National (SCGN) division with their 1974 No. 4 Dodge Charger, and Scott Dolfi in the Stock Car Truck (SCT) division, driving the2016 No. 4 Mobil 1 Chevrolet Silverado that John-Hunter Nemechek once drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

You can find additional race reports from the other NASCAR Classic races from Le Mans below: