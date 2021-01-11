Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

shares
comments
NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
By:

NASCAR on Monday penalized driver Hailee Deegan for using a slur during a live broadcast of an iRacing event.

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, NASCAR will require Deegan to take sensitivity training.

Deegan, the 19-year-old daughter of Motocross and X Games star Brian Deegan, was streaming an esports racing event on her Twitch account on Sunday when she was hit by another driver when the race was under caution.

Deegan immediately exclaimed: “Hey, who’s the (slur) behind me? Don’t do that, please.” The slur is commonly used to refer to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Afterwards, Deegan posted a message on her Twitter account apologizing for the use of the “insensitive word.”

 

Read Also:

Ford Performance issued the following statement: "We are aware of this inappropriate comment. Hailie immediately acknowledged this mistake, has apologized and promised to be much more thoughtful in the future."

Hailie Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing.

She began her career in NASCAR in 2018 what is now the ARCA Series West. She is the only female driver to have won races in the series – once in 2018 and twice in 2019. In 2020, she competed in the ARCA Menards Series, winning rookie of the year honors and finishing third in the series standings.

Deegan is scheduled to compete fulltime in the NASCAR Truck Series this season with David Gilliland Racing.

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Previous article

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Truck
Drivers Hailie Deegan
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

Ocon: Pre-race Abiteboul chats helped me in "tough moments"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon: Pre-race Abiteboul chats helped me in "tough moments"

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz

Latest news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NAS NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

Trending

1
Dakar

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

9h
2
Formula 1

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

9h
3
Formula 1

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

12h
4
Supercars

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

5
NASCAR

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

19min

Latest news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NAS

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021
NSXF

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24
IMSA

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season
NAS

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season

Latest videos

Preview Show: Talladega serves as ‘Cutoff A’ in the Round of 12 04:36
NASCAR
Oct 1, 2020

Preview Show: Talladega serves as ‘Cutoff A’ in the Round of 12

NASCAR executives detail how sport got back on track in 2020 02:33
NASCAR
Sep 30, 2020

NASCAR executives detail how sport got back on track in 2020

NASCAR Heat 5 Launch Trailer 01:08
NASCAR
Jul 7, 2020

NASCAR Heat 5 Launch Trailer

Blaney and Wallace visit Star Wars Galaxy's Edge 03:42
NASCAR
Feb 12, 2020

Blaney and Wallace visit Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

XBOX Final Lap - Michigan 2019 00:51
NASCAR
Aug 9, 2019

XBOX Final Lap - Michigan 2019

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.