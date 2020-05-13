Police arrest man following bomb threats to Darlington Raceway
Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested a man accused of leaving threatening messages at Darlington Raceway.
Ahead of this weekend’s restarted 2020 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity seasons at the famed ‘Lady in black’ and ‘Too tough to tame’ 1.37-mile oval in South Carolina, the 46-year-old Michael Donavan Avin has been accused of leaving threatening phone messages on April 27.
The investigators also allege Avin, a Darlington resident, wrote to another location in the County stating that he had access to 125 tons of bomb-making materials.
According to breaking911.com, Avin is charged with possession, threatened or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction for act of terrorism, not resulting in death.
He is in custody at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
A NASCAR spokesperson said the sanctioning body had no comment on the report.
Related video
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez