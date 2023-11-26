Subscribe
Video: Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally – How Lucozade helped save Jardine’s rally

Rally drivers and co-drivers are renowned for being resourceful, a point which was once again outlined at the Roger Albert Clark Rally.

Tom Howard
Autosport supported driver and former Formula 1 analyst Tony Jardine appeared to be heading for a possible retirement, before co-driver Allan Harryman sprung into action.

A slipping clutch threatened to bring Jardine’s Chrysler Avenger to a halt during Friday night’s penultimate stage in Wales. However, Harryman was able to use cable ties and Lucozade to nurse the car to a road section, where they were retrieved by the team.

In order to make the start of Saturday stages, four hours north in Carlisle, the car underwent an overnight repair finishing in the early hours. The crew successfully completed the leg without further issues.

Aside from Jardine’s trials and tribulations, World Rally Championship star Oliver Solberg won five of the Saturday’s six stages aboard his Mk2 Ford Escort as the rally ventured into Scotland.

The Swede opened up a commanding 4m15s lead over fellow Mk2 Escort driver Marty McCormack, after Osian Pryce retired from second due to a mechanical issue.

The five-day RAC Rally 350-mile marathon concludes on Monday.

