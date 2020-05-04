Top events
NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA aims to resume in August, new schedule expected soon

shares
comments
NHRA aims to resume in August, new schedule expected soon
By:
May 4, 2020, 8:15 PM

NHRA officials announced today that they are working with state and local officials as well as host tracks and teams on a revised Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule, which will be announced soon.

The season is expected to resume, with fans in attendance, in August and will consist of 18 total events for 2020, including the two that kicked off the season. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will continue to be contested at each Mello Yello Series event.

The revised schedule previously announced is in flux because of the fluid nature of the pandemic situation. 

At this time, it is certain that the events planned for June and July are postponed. These include Gainesville, Houston, Bristol, Norwalk, Chicago, Denver and Sonoma. 

Next article
NHRA announces revised tentative schedule

Previous article

NHRA announces revised tentative schedule
About this article

Series NHRA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

