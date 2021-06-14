Emergency services called to Finke incident

Tickets Subscribe
Emergency services are responding to an incident at the Finke Desert Race.

According to a statement from race organisers there was an incident 35 kilometres out of Alice Springs on the return run from Aputula.

Emergency services are on the scene.

"The event is aware of an incident approximately 35km down the track. Emergency services are on site attending to the scene," read the statement.

"Motorsport Australia and event organisers are working with emergency services to put in appropriate controls to manage the scene.

"We are working with relevant authorities to follow all procedures and NT Police will provide an update in due course."

More to follow.

