Finke still hanging in the balance

The immediate future of the event hangs in the balance off the back of a coronial inquest into the death of a spectator in 2021.

The outcome of the inquest was particularly scathing on both the organisers for not implementing safety recommendations from Motorsport Australia, and the governing body for issuing a permit anyway.

As it stands, Motorsport Australia is refusing to issue a permit for this year's event which means, without a resolution, the Cars category can't take place.

Motorcycling Australia has, publicly at least, said it will back the Bikes category still taking place.

Motorsport.com understands neither the two- nor four-wheeled governing body have seen a spectator safety plan for this year.

An update provided today by organisers read: "Discussions relating to the required permit for the Auto (car) section of the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race are ongoing between the Finke Desert Race Committee and Motorsport Australia, with the support of the Northern Territory Government.

"The Finke Desert Race Committee hopes to reach a resolution soon. The outcome of the final decision will be communicated as soon as possible.

"The Finke Desert Race Committee thanks all competitors, crews, sponsors, contractors and the Alice Springs community for their continued patience.

"No further comments will be made at this time."

The event is meant to take place on June 9-12.