Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit

The governing body has been refusing to use a permit for the four-wheeled section of the famous off-road event in the wake of a coronial inquest into the death of a spectator in 2021.

The inquest uncovered that spectator management plans put forward by Motorsport Australia hadn't necessarily been implemented.

The standoff has led to confusion as to whether the Cars category, and even the event as a whole, will take place in just three weeks as planned.

However there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel, with Motorsport Australia today announcing it intends to issue a permit subject to a number of conditions.

"Following extensive discussions with the Finke Desert Race organisers, the [Northern Territory] Government, NT Police and other key stakeholders, Motorsport Australia can confirm it intends to issue a permit for this year’s event, subject to specific safety measures being implemented," read a statement.

"The decision is also subject to the final approval of the Motorsport Australia Board.

"These measures will be outlined in the coming days and weeks as work continues in preparation for the 2023 race.

"Motorsport Australia thanks competitors, officials, spectators and all those associated with the event for their ongoing co-operation and patience. We are particularly grateful for the assistance and support of the NT Government and NT Police and for their commitment to improved safety management to secure the long-term future of this iconic event.

"Spectators will have a significant role to play in making sure the event runs smoothly in 2023 and for many years to come. Should the event proceed, there will be a zero-tolerance approach to any inappropriate spectator behaviour throughout the 2023 event, and organisers will have no option in stopping the race should spectators fail to follow the instructions of officials and event staff."