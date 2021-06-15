Police looking for witnesses of fatal Finke crash

The second leg of the event was cut short after emergency services responded to an incident 35 kilometres out from the finish in Alice Springs.

It was later confirmed that a vehicle had left the track and hit a group of spectators. A man in his 60s died at the scene, while another man in his 50s was airlifted to Adelaide after sustaining serious injuries.

NT Police have begun an investigation into the crash and are calling on witnesses to come forward if they have any information.

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the incident and calling for any spectators who may have witnessed the incident, or have dash cam or video footage – to contact police immediately on 131 444," read a statement from NT Police.

Both Motorsport Australia and the Finke Desert Race Committee will also investigate the matter alongside the police investigation.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and all those who have been impacted by this incident," said Finke Desert Racing Committee president Antony Yoffa.

“We appreciate the efforts of all officials and volunteers across the weekend and commend the patience and understanding of competitors and spectators during this particularly difficult time.

“On behalf of the Finke Desert Race committee, I’d also like to acknowledge the work of emergency services and first responders across the weekend."