Bargwanna cousins to race S5000 Tasman Series

The cousins will both tackle the two-round miniseries for the V8-powered category running under the Bargwanna Motorsport banner.

Technical support will come from Garry Rogers Motorsport, with Ben Bargwanna returning to S5000 after taking part in the Tasman Series last year.

Jude, meanwhile, will make the step up from Formula Ford, after sampling S5000 hardware for the first time at the recent S5000 Open test.

Ben and Jude have teamed up before, the pair taking on the Bathurst 6 Hour earlier this year in an Audi.

The Tasman Series will kick off at the Gold Coast 500 next weekend before concluding at the Adelaide 500 in early December.

"I've had a bit of experience with the S5000 and they're incredible cars," said Ben Bargwanna.

"The Gold Coast is one of those tracks you always look forward to watching every year and you always want to drive there.

"Racing as a family is going to be pretty exciting. We've done it a few times before at the Bathurst 6 Hour, so we're not strangers to sharing a track together, but it's cool to race some of the fastest cars in Australia at one of the coolest tracks in Australia.

"When you go look at You Tube videos of on board stuff from there you get into all the IndyCar and Champ Car stuff and all sort of different cars that have raced there. It will be pretty cool to see what an S5000 is capable of there."

Jude Bargwanna added: "I drove the S5000 at the bend for GRM at the S5000 Open day and I really enjoyed the car and the experience.

"Garry and Barry [Rogers] reached out and asked if I'd like to come and race at the Gold Coast and Adelaide and of course, I took the opportunity.

"[Driving the S5000 is] a surreal experience, I was speechless afterwards. I'd driven a Supercar, so something with a V8 and a slick tyre, but the S5000 is so fast. The way it pushes you back in the seat is incredible.

"Ben gave me a bit of a hand at The Bend but when it comes to crunch time on the Gold Coast I don't think he'll be giving me any advice!

"It's going to be a bit of a jump from what I have been racing, and I've never been to a street circuit before, but I can't wait."