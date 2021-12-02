Bathurst S5000: Macrow wins second shortened race

Macrow, who failed to finish yesterday's opener after crashing into John Martin at the start, found himself on pole for Race 2 thanks to the reverse-grid format.

This time the experienced open-wheeler ace nailed the start, charging into the lead as fellow front-row starter Luis Leeds was delayed with wheel spin.

Winning the start proved to be critical, with the race effectively reduced to two racing laps due to crashes.

The first was for Japanese driver Yoshi Katayama who smacked the wall at Griffins Bend on Lap 2, sparking a four-lap safety car.

Macrow then came under pressure from Roberto Merhi on the Lap 6 restart, but again the green running was short-lived thanks to Joey Mawson clattering the barriers at The Cutting.

Officials decided to make that restart lap the final lap, Macrow holding off Merhi to grab victory.

Leeds finished third while Nathan Herne pulled of a bold move around Race 1 winner James Golding at The Chase on the final lap to nab fourth.

Golding finished fifth ahead of Aaron Cameron, John Martin and Jordan Boys.

The penultimate race of the Tasman Series will start at 11:35am local time tomorrow.