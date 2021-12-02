Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bathurst S5000: Golding wins crash-affected opener
Other open wheel / Tasman Series – Bathurst Race report

Bathurst S5000: Macrow wins second shortened race

By:

Tim Macrow won a second S5000 Tasman Series race cut short by crashes at Mount Panorama.

Bathurst S5000: Macrow wins second shortened race

Macrow, who failed to finish yesterday's opener after crashing into John Martin at the start, found himself on pole for Race 2 thanks to the reverse-grid format.

This time the experienced open-wheeler ace nailed the start, charging into the lead as fellow front-row starter Luis Leeds was delayed with wheel spin.

Winning the start proved to be critical, with the race effectively reduced to two racing laps due to crashes.

The first was for Japanese driver Yoshi Katayama who smacked the wall at Griffins Bend on Lap 2, sparking a four-lap safety car.

Macrow then came under pressure from Roberto Merhi on the Lap 6 restart, but again the green running was short-lived thanks to Joey Mawson clattering the barriers at The Cutting.

Officials decided to make that restart lap the final lap, Macrow holding off Merhi to grab victory.

Leeds finished third while Nathan Herne pulled of a bold move around Race 1 winner James Golding at The Chase on the final lap to nab fourth.

Golding finished fifth ahead of Aaron Cameron, John Martin and Jordan Boys.

The penultimate race of the Tasman Series will start at 11:35am local time tomorrow.

shares
comments
Bathurst S5000: Golding wins crash-affected opener
Previous article

Bathurst S5000: Golding wins crash-affected opener
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars paddle shift sparks heated exchange
Supercars

Supercars paddle shift sparks heated exchange

GM launches Chevrolet Racing in Australia
Supercars

GM launches Chevrolet Racing in Australia

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Bathurst S5000: Macrow wins second shortened race
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Bathurst S5000: Macrow wins second shortened race

Bathurst S5000: Golding wins crash-affected opener
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Bathurst S5000: Golding wins crash-affected opener

Cameron breaks Bathurst two-minute barrier
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Cameron breaks Bathurst two-minute barrier

S5000 power cut for Bathurst debut
Other open wheel Other open wheel

S5000 power cut for Bathurst debut

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.