Goddard inks limited S5000 deal

The 23-year-old will join Team BRM for the first two rounds of the season at Symmons Plains (February 24-26) and Phillip Island (May 12-14).

The Symmons Plains outing will be his third in the V8-powered category following a two-round cameo at Phillip Island and Albert Park last season.

The limited S5000 programme will dovetail with Goddard's Supercars commitments alongside Craig Lowndes in the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight wildcard.

Race Tasmania will also mark his return to a race car following his unfortunate crash in the opening stages of the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into a car, I haven't driven since Bathurst last year so it's been a while," said Goddard.

"I'm super pumped for Tassie. Having a little time away has made me really excited and I'm looking forward to racing again. I'm keen to team up with Team BRM who I've worked with for a long time.

"It's going to be good fun. [Symmons Plains] is a track I really like and when I was last there in the Supercars I qualified on the second row. It's been a good place for me.

"There's been a few little changes in the car since I last raced them and we'll test at Tailem Bend to familiarise myself with that, but they seem like positive changes that are good for the category."

Team BRM Mark Rundle says he's excited to welcome Goddard back to the fold.

"We're really looking forward to working with Zane again this year, continuing our relationship that started in F4 and then moved into S5000," he said.

"In two rounds last year he was up to speed quickly and showed at Albert Park, especially, that he is super competitive, as we all know.

"We're really confident Zane will roll out at Symmons Plains and be right at the front of the field as always."